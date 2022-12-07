Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:33 2022-12-07 am EST
8.165 EUR   -0.67%
03:01aChange in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
GL
03:00aChange in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
AQ
11/18Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

12/07/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Change in Aspo’s Group Executive Committee

Toni Santalahti, Aspo Group’s Director of Legal Affairs and a member of the Group Executive Team, will leave the company to take on new challenges outside the company. Santalahti will leave his position by the end of March 2023.

"Toni has had a long and meritorious career at Aspo Group. I would like to express my warm thanks to him for his valuable contribution and wish him success in his new challenges", says Aspo CEO Rolf Jansson.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.


All news about ASPO OYJ
03:01aChange in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
GL
03:00aChange in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
AQ
11/18Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting
GL
11/18Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting
AQ
11/18Aspo Oyj Announces Board Changes and Nomination Board for AGM
CI
11/03ASPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/02Aspo's financial reporting in 2023
GL
11/02Aspo's financial reporting in 2023
AQ
11/02Transcript : Aspo Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Aspo Oyj : Q3 2022 - Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 637 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2022 25,6 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net Debt 2022 161 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 258 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 936
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart ASPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aspo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,22 €
Average target price 9,25 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Jansson Chief Executive Officer
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Deputy Chairman
Mikael Laine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPO OYJ-27.64%271
AIR LIQUIDE0.34%76 955
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-29.31%65 124
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.04%41 133
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.77%27 646
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-20.92%22 070