Change in Aspo’s Group Executive Committee

Arto Meitsalo, Aspo Group’s CFO, will leave the company after turning 60 years. The search for his successor is starting and Meitsalo will work as the CFO until his successor has been chosen and has got familiar with Aspo’s strategy and finances.

“I have had the opportunity to make a challenging and exciting career in a magnificent working environment with great colleagues, but now it is time to allow some time for myself and my loved ones, too. During the recent transformation, I have been working on bridging Aspo’s operations from the past to the future. Now, I continue to work to transfer my responsibilities to my successor in good order and according to Aspo’s operating model. Aspo is a great company, and I will step down with confidence since I feel that Aspo’s future is in good hands”, Meitsalo says.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Arto for his admirable contribution for Aspo on a very broad front. Arto has participated in Aspo’s remarkable transformation and has had a key role in it. A close cooperation continues until Arto’s successor has taken over the role. I wish Arto the best of success for the future”, says Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson.



