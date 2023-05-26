Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:44:41 2023-05-26 am EDT
7.150 EUR   -0.69%
06:01aChange in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
GL
06:00aChange in Aspo's Group Executive Committee
AQ
05/12Profit Warning, Inside Information : Aspo lowers its guidance for 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

05/26/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Change in Aspo’s Group Executive Committee

Arto Meitsalo, Aspo Group’s CFO, will leave the company after turning 60 years. The search for his successor is starting and Meitsalo will work as the CFO until his successor has been chosen and has got familiar with Aspo’s strategy and finances.

“I have had the opportunity to make a challenging and exciting career in a magnificent working environment with great colleagues, but now it is time to allow some time for myself and my loved ones, too. During the recent transformation, I have been working on bridging Aspo’s operations from the past to the future. Now, I continue to work to transfer my responsibilities to my successor in good order and according to Aspo’s operating model. Aspo is a great company, and I will step down with confidence since I feel that Aspo’s future is in good hands”, Meitsalo says.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Arto for his admirable contribution for Aspo on a very broad front. Arto has participated in Aspo’s remarkable transformation and has had a key role in it. A close cooperation continues until Arto’s successor has taken over the role. I wish Arto the best of success for the future”, says Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO


Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.


