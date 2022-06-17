Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
ASPO OYJ

Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares
GL
Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares
AQ
ASPO UPGRADES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2022 : comparable operating profit will improve from previous year (EUR 42.4 million)
GL
Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

06/17/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Aspo Plc
Changes in company's own shares
June 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc has transferred 10 000 treasury shares on the basis of the Restricted Share Plan 2020. The transfer is based on the authorization given by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 6, 2022. The shares have been transferred without compensation according to the terms of Restricted Share Plan 2020.

After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 62 250 treasury shares.

Aspo announced the Restricted Share Plan 2020 in a stock exchange release issued on June 18, 2020.


Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.

 


