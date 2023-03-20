Advanced search
    ACG1V   FI0009008080

ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ

(ACG1V)
2023-03-17
6.600 EUR   +1.85%
02:31aAspocomp Group Plc : Notification of management's transactions – Korhonen (acquisition)
GL
02:30aAspocomp Group Plc : Notification of management's transactions – Korhonen (acquisition)
AQ
03/16Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc
GL
Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification of management's transactions – Korhonen (acquisition)

03/20/2023 | 02:31am EDT
Aspocomp Group Plc, Management’s transactions, March 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.


Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anssi Korhonen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
 Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj
LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27610/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008080
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 312 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 107 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 6.6 EUR


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO

Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com



Financials
Sales 2022 40,3 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net income 2022 5,20 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
Net cash 2022 1,90 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 45,2 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 44,6%
