Aspocomp Oyj : Let the exhibitions begin

The trade shows are slowly beginning and Aspocomp will participate in the following events in the short term. We are looking forward to meeting you soon!
Evertiq Expo Gothenburg September 14th
Alihankinta Subcontracting Fair Tampere September 21 - 23
Evertiq Expo Lund November 25th
Evertiq Expo Tampere December 1st
