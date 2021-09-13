Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Aspocomp Group Oyj
  News
  Summary
    ACG1V   FI0009008080

ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ

(ACG1V)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Aspocomp Oyj : Let the exhibitions begin

09/13/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
The trade shows are slowly beginning and Aspocomp will participate in the following events in the short term. We are looking forward to meeting you soon!

  • Evertiq Expo Gothenburg September 14th
  • Alihankinta Subcontracting Fair Tampere September 21 - 23
  • Evertiq Expo Lund November 25th
  • Evertiq Expo Tampere December 1st

The #trade#shows are starting again. We are looking forward to meeting you soon. @EvertiqSe@evertiq@Alihankinta#pcbhttps://t.co/dJK6jrOQGepic.twitter.com/QEjHHLyOWn

- Aspocomp Group Oyj (@AspocompGroup) September 13, 2021

Disclaimer

Aspocomp Group Oyj published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30,8 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net Debt 2021 2,40 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 34,2 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Mikko Juhani Montonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Kinnunen Chief Financial Officer
Päivi Katariina Marttila Chairman
Mitri Mattila Chief Technology Officer
Antti Ojala Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ27.55%40
MEDIATEK INC.23.83%52 932
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.15.99%29 274
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.30.84%24 565
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.66.95%21 036
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.29.94%14 479