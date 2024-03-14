More about the company
Aspocomp Group Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the manufacture and sell of printed circuit boards (PCBs). Its products are used in a number of applications, such as automotive electronics, telecommunication infrastructure, mobile devices, and industrial electronics. The Company's product portfolio comprises a range of PBCs, including High Density Interconnections (HDI), Multilayer and Backplane, High Frequency, Insulator Metal Substrates (IMS), as well as PCBs with cooling features. Furthermore, It offers Design For Manufacturing (DFM) Feedback, and logistics services, among others. The Company is a parent of AC Shenzhen Electronics Co, Aspocomp Trading Oy, Aspocomp Oulu Oy, Aspocomp GmbH and Aspocomp Ab.