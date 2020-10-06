Aspocomp Oyj : The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on the distribution of dividend based on the authorization granted to the Board by the General Meeting

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 16, 2020 at 3:15 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on the distribution of dividend based on the authorization granted to the Board by the company's Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided that EUR 0.15 per share shall be distributed as dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the company's register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend distribution, September 18, 2020. The dividend will be paid on September 25, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc held on June 9, 2020 decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the distribution of up to EUR 0.15 per share from retained earnings and / or return on invested equity in one or more tranches.

For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen

President and CEO

Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

