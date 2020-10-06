Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Aspocomp Group Oyj    ACG1V   FI0009008080

ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ

(ACG1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspocomp Oyj : The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on the distribution of dividend based on the authorization granted to the Board by the General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 06:30am EDT
The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on the distribution of dividend based on the authorization granted to the Board by the General Meeting

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 16, 2020 at 3:15 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on the distribution of dividend based on the authorization granted to the Board by the company's Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided that EUR 0.15 per share shall be distributed as dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the company's register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend distribution, September 18, 2020. The dividend will be paid on September 25, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc held on June 9, 2020 decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the distribution of up to EUR 0.15 per share from retained earnings and / or return on invested equity in one or more tranches.

For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO

Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com

Disclaimer

Aspocomp Group Oyj published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ
06:30aASPOCOMP OYJ : The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on..
PU
09/17ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/16ASPOCOMP OYJ : The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has today decided on..
AQ
08/19ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ : - Managers' Transactions – Borsos, Julianna 18.8.2020
AQ
08/19ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ : - Managers' Transactions_ Borsos, Julianna_ August 18, 2020
AQ
08/12ASPOCOMP'S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPOR : The COVID-19 pandemic decreased second-qu..
AQ
07/16ASPOCOMP OYJ : lowers its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due t..
AQ
06/24ASPOCOMP OYJ : Group Plc - Managers' transactions – Mitri Mattila
AQ
06/24ASPOCOMP OYJ : Group Plc - Managers' transactions – Antti Ojala
AQ
06/24ASPOCOMP OYJ : Group Plc - Managers' transactions – Jouni Kinnunen
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26,5 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2020 1,10 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
Net Debt 2020 2,60 M 3,06 M 3,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 27,7 M 32,7 M 32,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aspocomp Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,80 €
Last Close Price 4,05 €
Spread / Highest target -6,17%
Spread / Average Target -6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikko Juhani Montonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Katariina Marttila Chairman
Jari Isoaho Chief Operational Officer
Jouni Kinnunen Chief Financial Officer
Mitri Mattila Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ-23.00%33
MEDIATEK INC.37.77%33 589
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.25.43%25 326
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED27.37%19 468
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.33.06%16 028
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.133.63%10 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group