Aspocomp Group Plc has published today its Annual Report 2023 and Corporate Governance Statement 2023.



The Annual Report 2023 contains Aspocomp’s consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor’s Report. Aspocomp's Annual Report in Finnish has been published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML) file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags and the notes to the financial statements have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Aspocomp’s Finnish-language ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The auditor’s reasonable assurance report is included in the xHTML file.



The official Finnish-language ESEF-format Annual Report (as an XHTML file) and the attached non-official English translation (in PDF format) are available at www.aspocomp.com.



Further, the Corporate Governance Statement is also attached to this release as a PDF file and is available at www.aspocomp.com.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





