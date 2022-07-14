Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aspocomp Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACG1V   FI0009008080

ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ

(ACG1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:15 2022-07-13 am EDT
5.860 EUR   +1.38%
01:20aAspocomp raises its operating result estimate for 2022
AQ
05/02ASPOCOMP OYJ : Minutes of AGM 2022
PU
04/27ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspocomp raises its operating result estimate for 2022

07/14/2022 | 01:21am EDT
Aspocomp Group Plc, Insider information, July 14, 2022, at 8:20 a.m.


Aspocomp Group Plc raises its operating result estimate for 2022.

Aspocomp estimates that its previous full year 2022 operating result estimate will be exceeded. Hence, the company raises its operating result estimates for 2022. According to the new forecast, Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2022 will increase and its operating result for 2022 will improve clearly from 2021. In 2021, net sales amounted to EUR 33.2 million and the operating result to EUR 2.2 million.

Thanks to the strong order book and favorable product mix, the company estimates that the operating result for 2022 will improve clearly compared to 2021. Consequently, Aspocomp has revised its internal forecasts for 2022 to a higher level than previously estimated.

In its previous outlook for 2022 (Interim Report for January 1-March 31, 2022, on April 26, 2022), Aspocomp estimated that its net sales for 2022 would increase and its operating result for 2022 would improve from 2021. In 2021, net sales amounted to EUR 33.2 million and the operating result to EUR 2.2 million.

Aspocomp is currently observing a 30-day silent period prior to the publication of its Half-Year Report. Aspocomp's Half-Year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022, will be released on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at around 09:00 a.m. (Finnish time).


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


 


Financials
Sales 2022 39,8 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2022 4,80 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net cash 2022 0,80 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 40,1 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 44,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikko Juhani Montonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Jouni Kinnunen Chief Financial Officer
Päivi Katariina Marttila Chairman
Mitri Mattila Chief Technology Officer
Antti Ojala Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ-3.67%40
MEDIATEK INC.-46.72%32 720
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.46%18 112
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-36.91%15 531
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-33.77%9 779
SILERGY CORP.-55.42%7 908