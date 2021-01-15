Log in
Correction: Aspocomp issues a profit warning: the operating result for 2020 will be slightly unprofitable

01/15/2021 | 10:22am EST
Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, January 15, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.

 This release replaces the stock exchange release that Aspocomp Group Plc published today, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. EET. A typing error in the first paragraph of the English-language release has been corrected. The earlier version incorrectly referred to a 'loan provision.' This has now been corrected to 'credit loss provision.'

Aspocomp's January-December 2020 net sales is estimated to be EUR 25.6 million. Demand in the telecommunications networks and automotive segments in the fourth quarter was lower than expected. Due to the low net sales and the EUR 0.3 million credit loss provision recorded in the first quarter, Aspocomp's operating result for January-December 2020 is estimated to
be lower than previously forecast and to be approximately EUR -0.1 million.

In its previous outlook for 2020 (the Interim Report on November 4, 2020) Aspocomp estimated that its net sales and operating result for 2020 will fall significantly short of the 2019 level. In 2019, net sales amounted to EUR 31.2 million and the operating result to EUR 3.4 million.

Aspocomp's Financial Statements release January 1- December 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at around 09:00 a.m. (EET). In conjunction with the publication of Aspocomp's Financial Statements release 2020, Aspocomp will provide an outlook for 2021.

For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO

Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com

Disclaimer

Aspocomp Group Oyj published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 15:21:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 26,7 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2020 0,90 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net Debt 2020 2,90 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 28,6 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 45,0%
Technical analysis trends ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,80 €
Last Close Price 4,18 €
Spread / Highest target -9,09%
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikko Juhani Montonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Katariina Marttila Chairman
Antti Ojala Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Jouni Kinnunen Chief Financial Officer
Mitri Mattila Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ6.63%35
MEDIATEK INC.15.26%48 581
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.3.34%26 238
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.73%23 738
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED0.28%17 783
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.89%12 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
