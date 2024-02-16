Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, February 16, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. (Finnish time)





Aspocomp Group Plc has concluded the change negotiations started on January 4, 2024, which concerned the company’s entire personnel in Finland, approximately 150 people. Change negotiations in accordance with the Cooperation Act were initiated to improve the company’s profitability and competitiveness, as well as to secure the ability to operate in the future in a weakened market situation.



At the start of the negotiations, it was estimated that the planned measures could result in temporary layoffs and, in addition, the termination of a maximum of five positions. As a result of the negotiations, two employees will be dismissed. The company’s layoff authorization applies to 40 people. Layoffs can be implemented for the time being if the company’s financial or production situation so requires. The layoffs will be implemented in such a way that the company will maintain its production and operational capacity as well as the ability to manufacture the current production demand and fulfill customer’s new orders.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





