Aspocomp’s change negotiations at its Oulu plant have ended. The goal of the negotiations was to prepare for a partial adjustment of production to correspond to temporarily low delivery volumes.



As a result of the change negotiations, the company’s plan is to lay off 20-30 production blue-collar employees at a time for a maximum of 90 days during the next six months. For the first three months, 26 people will be temporarily laid off.



At the start of the negotiations, the company estimated that the adaptation measures would lead to layoffs for a maximum of 90 days, and most of the Oulu plant’s approximately 120 production blue-collar employees were covered by the negotiations.



Slower-than-expected recovery of the semiconductor cycle and high inventory levels in various parts of the value chain has slowed down net sales. A temporary slowdown in the semiconductor cycle is typical for the industry. The industry's long-term growth prospects are still strong. The cycle of the semiconductor industry is expected to return to growth at the end of the year or the beginning of 2024.







