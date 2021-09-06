ASR Nederland N : 3rd place for a.s.r. asset management in VBDO sustainability ranking

This year, Athora has been named the most sustainable insurer with a total score of 4.5 out of 5, taking over the number 1 position from a.s.r. Nationale Nederlanden came in 2nd with a score of 4. a.s.r. completes the top 3 with a score of 3.9. The 30 insurers included in this survey together have invested more than €450 billion.



The benchmark shows that all insurers have now formulated a sustainable investment policy and that their ambitions have increased across the board in recent years. As in the previous benchmarks, the larger insurers continue to score well and there is also a clear improvement among the medium-sized and smaller insurers.

VBDO also observes in its report that although the insurers have taken steps in the area of climate policy in recent years, 2 out of 5 do not yet have a concrete investment policy in place on this subject. The report also shows that almost half (48%) of the insurers do not yet make use of active shareholdership with a focus on climate; an important tool for changing the policy and activities of the companies in which they invest.