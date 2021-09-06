Log in
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
ASR Nederland N : 3rd place for a.s.r. asset management in VBDO sustainability ranking

09/06/2021 | 11:12am EDT
This year, Athora has been named the most sustainable insurer with a total score of 4.5 out of 5, taking over the number 1 position from a.s.r. Nationale Nederlanden came in 2nd with a score of 4. a.s.r. completes the top 3 with a score of 3.9. The 30 insurers included in this survey together have invested more than €450 billion.

The benchmark shows that all insurers have now formulated a sustainable investment policy and that their ambitions have increased across the board in recent years. As in the previous benchmarks, the larger insurers continue to score well and there is also a clear improvement among the medium-sized and smaller insurers.

VBDO also observes in its report that although the insurers have taken steps in the area of climate policy in recent years, 2 out of 5 do not yet have a concrete investment policy in place on this subject. The report also shows that almost half (48%) of the insurers do not yet make use of active shareholdership with a focus on climate; an important tool for changing the policy and activities of the companies in which they invest.

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 5 685 M 6 746 M 6 746 M
Net income 2021 843 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,72x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 5 136 M 6 104 M 6 095 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 365
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 38,68 €
Average target price 42,31 €
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Annemiek van Melick Chief Financial Officer
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sonja Barendregt-Roojers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.17.75%6 104
ALLIANZ SE-2.00%96 173
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.36.32%80 807
CHUBB LIMITED19.19%80 491
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.91%64 898
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED87.89%36 474