Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:41 2022-11-04 am EDT
44.21 EUR   +0.27%
05:16aAsr Nederland N : A.s.r. acquires wind farm Strekdammen from Pondera and Rebel
PU
11/03Asr Nederland N : BPL Pensioen and DELA to invest in ASR Dutch Farmland Fund
PU
11/02Asr Nederland N : Utrecht
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : A.s.r. acquires wind farm Strekdammen from Pondera and Rebel

11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The two wind turbines have a total combined capacity of 11 MW. This is equivalent to the energy consumption of about 15,500 households. The turbines are specially designed for the saline conditions and wind speeds near the coast. Greenchoice will continue to purchase the power produced by the turbines. This investment falls within a.s.r.'s target of € 4.5 billion in impact investments by the end of 2024.

Dick Gort, CEO of a.s.r. real estate: 'a.s.r. wants to be a leader in corporate sustainability within the financial sector. I am proud that in addition to solar farm Pesse, we have now acquired four wind farms, increasing our share in renewable energy projects, in which we invest on behalf of a.s.r. Together with wind farm Jaap Rodenburg in Almere, de Nieuwe Hemweg in Amsterdam and part of the Ariane wind farm in Wieringermeer, we will soon own four operational wind farms. In the future we will also continue to focus on renewable energy sources that contribute to the energy transition and a sustainable living environment.'

Hans Rijntalder, chairman of Pondera: 'I am very proud of this project. Despite the technical challenges of the project, caused by difficult coastal conditions, the realisation of the wind farm was completed on schedule and within the set budget. The realisation of the project makes it possible to supply more renewable electricity to the Netherlands. We are happy, in a.s.r., to have found a party that will take over from us at a natural moment in time and continue the operation. We are confident of this given the experience a.s.r has meanwhile gained with this.'

Wout Korving, co-founder of Rebel: 'I, too, am proud of this project. The project meets many of our goals: it is complex, it contributes to societal goals we support, and has come about in excellent cooperation between the key parties. That we may now sell the park to a reputable and ambitious buyer such as a.s.r. is the finishing touch as far as we are concerned.'

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
05:16aAsr Nederland N : A.s.r. acquires wind farm Strekdammen from Pondera and Rebel
PU
11/03Asr Nederland N : BPL Pensioen and DELA to invest in ASR Dutch Farmland Fund
PU
11/02Asr Nederland N : Utrecht
PU
11/01Moody's Places Aegon's Ratings On Review For Downgrade Amid ASR Nederland Merger
MT
10/28A.s.r. successfully raises approximately EUR593.6 million through an accelerated bookbu..
AQ
10/28ASR Nederland Raises $590 Million via Share Sale to Help Fund Aegon Deal
MT
10/27ADRs End Mostly Lower; Anheuser-Busch, Aegon Trade Actively
DJ
10/27A.s.r. announces the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of newly issued ordina..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Aegon N.V., ASR Nederland N.V. - M&A Call
CI
10/27Aegon, ASR Strike $4.9 Billion Deal to Merge Dutch Insurance Operations
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 122 M 5 975 M 5 975 M
Net income 2022 823 M 803 M 803 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 5,94%
Capitalization 6 430 M 6 275 M 6 275 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 242
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 44,09 €
Average target price 49,08 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.8.86%6 275
CHUBB LIMITED8.45%87 011
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.51%78 880
ALLIANZ SE-10.72%72 928
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.74%62 760
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.4.25%33 182