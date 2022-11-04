ASR Nederland N : A.s.r. acquires wind farm Strekdammen from Pondera and Rebel

The two wind turbines have a total combined capacity of 11 MW. This is equivalent to the energy consumption of about 15,500 households. The turbines are specially designed for the saline conditions and wind speeds near the coast. Greenchoice will continue to purchase the power produced by the turbines. This investment falls within a.s.r.'s target of € 4.5 billion in impact investments by the end of 2024.

Dick Gort, CEO of a.s.r. real estate: 'a.s.r. wants to be a leader in corporate sustainability within the financial sector. I am proud that in addition to solar farm Pesse, we have now acquired four wind farms, increasing our share in renewable energy projects, in which we invest on behalf of a.s.r. Together with wind farm Jaap Rodenburg in Almere, de Nieuwe Hemweg in Amsterdam and part of the Ariane wind farm in Wieringermeer, we will soon own four operational wind farms. In the future we will also continue to focus on renewable energy sources that contribute to the energy transition and a sustainable living environment.'

Hans Rijntalder, chairman of Pondera: 'I am very proud of this project. Despite the technical challenges of the project, caused by difficult coastal conditions, the realisation of the wind farm was completed on schedule and within the set budget. The realisation of the project makes it possible to supply more renewable electricity to the Netherlands. We are happy, in a.s.r., to have found a party that will take over from us at a natural moment in time and continue the operation. We are confident of this given the experience a.s.r has meanwhile gained with this.'

Wout Korving, co-founder of Rebel: 'I, too, am proud of this project. The project meets many of our goals: it is complex, it contributes to societal goals we support, and has come about in excellent cooperation between the key parties. That we may now sell the park to a reputable and ambitious buyer such as a.s.r. is the finishing touch as far as we are concerned.'