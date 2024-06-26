Employees will receive a salary increase of 4.75%, with a minimum of €250 gross (on a full-time basis). Other agreements have been made regarding the salary structure, travel expenses, remote work budget, and the duration of the social plan. Additionally, the possibility of reducing the standard annual working hours for the next cao is being explored. The trade unions will present the results to their members with a positive recommendation.
