ASR Nederland N : A.s.r. introduces sustainable investment product for private investors

Utrecht, 15 October 2021

a.s.r. introduces sustainable investment product for private investors

a.s.r. is introducing an online investment service for private investors. This service offers an investment product to build up capital for financial goals and for later. People can also easily purchase the product online. The capital is invested in accordance with a.s.r.'s sustainable investment policy. The campaign to draw attention to this product starts next Monday.

The 'Targeted Investing' investment product offers the opportunity to build up capital in a flexible way and to help people achieve their personal financial goals. a.s.r. invests the capital in three pre-composed mix funds of a.s.r. asset management. These mix funds consist of various combinations of shares and bonds, among other things, with varying risk profiles.

Starting Monday, a.s.r.'s new brand campaign will give several examples of financial goals. Information and inspiration about these goals are part of the online platform 'Ik denk vooruit', which a.s.r. launched in April 2021 and which is intended for everyone who wants to move forward financially. In addition to inspiration, people can also find a simple tool to obtain personal financial insight on the platform. They can see, for example, what it costs if they opt to work less. With these insights, a plan can be drawn up with possible solutions to reach the financial goal set.

Folkert Pama, Director of Pensions at a.s.r.: 'With the platform and this new investment proposition

a.s.r. wants to contribute to a financially fitter society. An objective that is in line with a.s.r.'s mission and vision to help customers share risks and build up capital together for later. With sustainable solutions that have an eye for people, the environment, society and future generations. The platform 'Ik denk vooruit' already gives people the opportunity to obtain insight into their financial situation. We are now taking an extra step with the introduction of this investment product. Everyone can now work on their own financial goals for later.'

Hella de Weger, Manager of Brand & Positioning at a.s.r.: 'People who find it complicated to manage their finances, are looking for other ways to build up capital. New players in the market are eagerly responding to this. But where to start? With our new campaign, we encourage customers to discover their financial options in an easily accessible way. We opt for a positive approach, where it does not always have to be about unfortunate situations such as divorce or the death of a partner, but also about the 'nice' things, such as being able to travel for a few months or having your triplets study at the same time. We offer you a tool to make a plan. With the investment product, you know that your money is invested responsibly, such as in green energy and in education.'

Targeted Investing is an investment service provided by ASR Vooruit BV. With Targeted Investment you invest in investment funds that are managed by ASR Vermogensbeheer NV.

Please note: Investing involves risks and costs. You may lose your investment - or part of it.