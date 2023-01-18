ASR Nederland N : A.s.r. repurchases shares for employee share plan

a.s.r. will repurchase its own shares in the period from 18 January 2023 through 31 January 2023 at the latest up to a maximum amount of € 10 million. The number of shares to be repurchased is within the authorisation of the general meeting of shareholders of a.s.r. granted to the Executive Board on 25 May 2022. The number of shares being repurchased is approximately 239.005, based on the opening share price on 17 January of € 41,84.

An independent broker has been appointed to implement the repurchase programme. The exact timing will be determined by the broker, independently and without interference from a.s.r. The implementation of the repurchase programme depends on market conditions.

The progress of the repurchase will be announced weekly.