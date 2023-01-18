Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:38 2023-01-17 am EST
41.76 EUR   -0.33%
02:10aAsr Nederland N : A.s.r. repurchases shares for employee share plan
PU
02:10aAsr Nederland N : UN Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches targets for first ‘towards net-zero' plan
PU
01/17Asr Nederland N : Aandeelhouders a.s.r. stemmen in met samenvoeging a.s.r. en Aegon Nederland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : A.s.r. repurchases shares for employee share plan

01/18/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

a.s.r. will repurchase its own shares in the period from 18 January 2023 through 31 January 2023 at the latest up to a maximum amount of € 10 million. The number of shares to be repurchased is within the authorisation of the general meeting of shareholders of a.s.r. granted to the Executive Board on 25 May 2022. The number of shares being repurchased is approximately 239.005, based on the opening share price on 17 January of € 41,84.

An independent broker has been appointed to implement the repurchase programme. The exact timing will be determined by the broker, independently and without interference from a.s.r. The implementation of the repurchase programme depends on market conditions.

The progress of the repurchase will be announced weekly.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
02:10aAsr Nederland N : A.s.r. repurchases shares for employee share plan
PU
02:10aAsr Nederland N : UN Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches targets for first ‘towards..
PU
01/17Asr Nederland N : Aandeelhouders a.s.r. stemmen in met samenvoeging a.s.r. en Aegon Nederl..
PU
01/17Asr Nederland N : Shareholders approve merger of a.s.r. and Aegon Nederland
PU
01/17Transcript : ASR Nederland N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Asr Nederland N : A.s.r. real estate makes sustainable impact in 2022 with 8 billion inves..
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Shareholders' circular
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Works council position regarding Envisaged Transaction
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Works council advice regarding extension appointment period Jos Baeten
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Aandeelhouderscirculaire
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 110 M 6 600 M 6 600 M
Net income 2022 781 M 843 M 843 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 6 090 M 6 578 M 6 578 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 242
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,76 €
Average target price 49,41 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-5.84%6 578
ALLIANZ SE9.01%95 240
CHUBB LIMITED2.99%94 295
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.77%85 998
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.61%71 239
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-10.59%26 999