ASR Nederland N : A.s.r. to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Utrecht, 18 October 2021

a.s.r. to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) is publishing the notice convening the meeting and the accompanying documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), to be held on Tuesday 30 November 2021.

During the EGM, the proposed Executive Board member and CFO of a.s.r., Ewout Hollegien, will introduce himself, following which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The EGM does not have any agenda items that must be voted on.

a.s.r. has opted for a virtual EGM. This means that shareholders cannot physically attend the meeting. However, it is possible for shareholders to actively participate in the virtual EGM and they are given the opportunity to ask questions. Shareholders also have the opportunity to follow the EGM via the webcast and submit any questions in advance in writing. For further information, please refer to the convocation.

The EGM will be held on Tuesday 30 November 2021 at 16.00 PM. All the documents (the agenda of the EGM, the explanation of the agenda and the accompanying documents) are available on our website.

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) ranks among the top 3 insurers in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers products and services in the fields of insurance, pensions and mortgages to consumers, self-employed people and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX Index. For more information, please visit www.asrnederland.nl.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this press release of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. The information in this press release may also be (partly) based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of this document ASR Nederland warns that the information could entail certain risks and uncertainties, as also referred to in the Risk Factors section in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland, so that the actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the information in this document. ASR Nederland does not accept liability for any damage resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.