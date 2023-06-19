Advanced search
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:58 2023-06-19 am EDT
38.93 EUR   +0.91%
03:09pAsr Nederland N : Amundi Asset Management - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
PU
06/08A.s.r. to change governance structure with introduction Management Board
AQ
06/08ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : Amundi Asset Management - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht

06/19/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
Amundi Asset Management - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Amundi Asset Management - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyAmundi Asset Management
Issuing institutionASR Nederland N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30070695
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.935.135,00 Number of voting rights2.935.135,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi AM) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.192.775,00 Number of voting rights4.192.775,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.000,00 Number of voting rights4.000,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Japan Ltd) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares58.015,00 Number of voting rights58.015,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Societe Generale Gestion) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares88.550,00 Number of voting rights88.550,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Austria GmbH) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares32.913,00 Number of voting rights32.913,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BFT Investment Manager) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares947.212,00 Number of voting rights947.212,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(CPR AM) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,51 % Directly real2,80 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,71 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,51 % Directly real2,80 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,71 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 19 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 19:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 7 216 M 7 883 M 7 883 M
Net income 2023 890 M 972 M 972 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,20x
Yield 2023 7,55%
Capitalization 5 759 M 6 291 M 6 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 076
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,58 €
Average target price 51,24 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-13.01%6 234
ALLIANZ SE4.68%91 527
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.47%89 619
CHUBB LIMITED-11.63%77 634
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.07%70 798
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-2.54%29 328
