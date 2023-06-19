|
ASR Nederland N : Amundi Asset Management - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyAmundi Asset Management
Issuing institutionASR Nederland N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30070695
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares2.935.135,00
|
Number of voting rights2.935.135,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi AM)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares4.192.775,00
|
Number of voting rights4.192.775,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares4.000,00
|
Number of voting rights4.000,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Japan Ltd)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares58.015,00
|
Number of voting rights58.015,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Societe Generale Gestion)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares88.550,00
|
Number of voting rights88.550,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Austria GmbH)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares32.913,00
|
Number of voting rights32.913,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BFT Investment Manager)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares947.212,00
|
Number of voting rights947.212,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(CPR AM)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding5,51 %
|
Directly real2,80 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,71 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding5,51 %
|
Directly real2,80 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,71 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 19 June 2023
Disclaimer
ASR Nederland NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 19:08:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
