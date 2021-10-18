ASR Nederland N : CV Ewout Hollegien

Education

Ewout Hollegien holds a degree in Financial Services Management, a Masters in Science in Business Studies at the University of Amsterdam and an Executive Masters in Finance & Control at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

Previous positions

Ewout Hollegien started his career in 2007 as a management trainee at Fortis Verzekeringen Nederland (legal predecessor of a.s.r.). Since then, he has held various positions within a.s.r. Ewout Hollegien has fulfilled among others, the position of risk manager, senior controller at a.s.r. Asset management, Balance Sheet manager and Manager Business Development. Lastly as the Director of Disability at a.s.r.

Other positions

Ewout Hollegien does not hold any ancillary positions at the moment.

Reason for nomination

Ewout Hollegien has over 14 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has gained knowledge and experience within the various parts of the finance department as well as within the business units. In addition, in 2016 he gained extensive experience with the financial markets as part of the IPO team.

He also was responsible for the acquistions of a.s.r. between 2016 and 2019.