ASR Nederland N : CV Ewout Hollegien

Ewout Hollegien holds a degree in Financial Services Management, a Masters in Science in Business Studies at the University of Amsterdam and an Executive Masters in Finance & Control at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
Previous positions
Ewout Hollegien started his career in 2007 as a management trainee at Fortis Verzekeringen Nederland (legal predecessor of a.s.r.). Since then, he has held various positions within a.s.r. Ewout Hollegien has fulfilled among others, the position of risk manager, senior controller at a.s.r. Asset management, Balance Sheet manager and Manager Business Development. Lastly as the Director of Disability at a.s.r.
Other positions
Ewout Hollegien does not hold any ancillary positions at the moment.
Reason for nomination
Ewout Hollegien has over 14 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has gained knowledge and experience within the various parts of the finance department as well as within the business units. In addition, in 2016 he gained extensive experience with the financial markets as part of the IPO team.
He also was responsible for the acquistions of a.s.r. between 2016 and 2019.
Ewout Hollegien
Year of birth
1985
Latest position held
Director a.s.r. Disability
Nationality
Dutch
Shares ASR Nederland N.V.
None
Ewout Hollegien has a very good level of knowledge of insurance products and services and the developments in the market. In his career, Ewout Hollegien has shown that he can quickly master a new domain, can develop a clear vision on it, then disseminate it and set the organization in motion.
Ewout Hollegien stands for accurate decision-making, taking into account the interests of all stakeholders. Ewout Hollegien strives for consensus, weighs interests carefully, but also realizes that it is important to make timely decisions and does not hesitate to do so. Ewout Hollegien is a connector and enters into a dialogue. His communication is open and transparent. He is strong in content and can also provide a counterbalance where necessary. His management style is characterized
by asking critical questions in order to understand complex matters and understand their background, while respecting the responsibilities of the various disciplines.
The Supervisory Board is convinced that Ewout Hollegien has the competences and qualities to lead the finance department in the position of CFO and, together with the other members of the Executive Board, make an important contribution to the further development of a.s.r. as a solid socially committed and sustainable company.
Main features of the contract
The main terms and conditions of Ewout Hollegien's contract as a member and CFO of the Executive Board of ASR Nederland N.V. are set out below:
In accordance with the remuneration Policy of a.s.r., Ewout Hollegien will receive a fixed remuneration. The gross annual salary is € 650,000.
The CBA of a.s.r. applies to the members of the Executive Board with regard to wage indexation. In addition, in principle, the members of the Executive Board progress through the salary scales in the same way as the employees. For the employees, this concerns an annual increase of 3% (provided that there is scope for this in the scale). For the members of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board has the option of adjusting this growth path slightly, upwardly or downwardly (increase of 0% to 6%). The Supervisory Board will account for this in the annual remuneration report.
A pension scheme is part of the other benefits.
The notice period for Ewout Hollegien is 3 months and for a.s.r. it is 6 months. The severance payment amounts to a gross annual salary.
In addition to the remuneration policy, theSupervisory Board has made a binding commitment with the members of the Executive Board to build up a shareholding of 75% for the CEO and 50% for the other members of the Executive Board of the most recent gross annual salary. This interest must be achieved within a maximum period of 7 years.
