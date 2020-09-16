ASR Nederland N : CV Joop Wijn

Education

Joop Wijn studied law and economics at the Universiteit of Amsterdam.

Previous positions

Joop Wijn started his career at ABN AMRO as Investment Manager. In 1998 Joop Wijn became a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands. Joop Wijn served as State Secretary of Economic Affairs and Finance in the Balkenende I and Balkenende II cabinets and as Minister of Economic Affairs in the Balkenende III cabinet.

From 2007 until 2009 Joop Wijn was a member of the management board of Rabobank Nederland. From 2010 until 2017 Joop Wijn was a member of the Executive Board of ABN AMRO. For the past three years (2017-May 2020) Joop Wijn was a member of the management board of Adyen, where he held the position of Chief Strategy and Risk Officer. Previously, Joop Wijn was chairman of the Oranje Fonds, member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Jaarbeurs Utrecht and member of the Supervisory Board of Stadsherstel Amsterdam.

Other positions

Joop Wijn is currently vice chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Schiphol. His third term of appointment ends as of 1 June 2021.