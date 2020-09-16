ASR Nederland N : CV Joop Wijn

Education
Joop Wijn studied law and economics at the Universiteit of Amsterdam.
Previous positions
Joop Wijn started his career at ABN AMRO as Investment Manager. In 1998 Joop Wijn became a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands. Joop Wijn served as State Secretary of Economic Affairs and Finance in the Balkenende I and Balkenende II cabinets and as Minister of Economic Affairs in the Balkenende III cabinet.
From 2007 until 2009 Joop Wijn was a member of the management board of Rabobank Nederland. From 2010 until 2017 Joop Wijn was a member of the Executive Board of ABN AMRO. For the past three years (2017-May 2020) Joop Wijn was a member of the management board of Adyen, where he held the position of Chief Strategy and Risk Officer. Previously, Joop Wijn was chairman of the Oranje Fonds, member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Jaarbeurs Utrecht and member of the Supervisory Board of Stadsherstel Amsterdam.
Other positions
Joop Wijn is currently vice chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Schiphol. His third term of appointment ends as of 1 June 2021.
Joop Wijn
Year of birth
1969
Nationality
Dutch
Shares ASR Nederland N.V.
None
Reason for nomination
Joop Wijn has extensive experience in various executive and supervisory positions at various (financial) institutions. In addition, Joop Wijn has a relevant network in the financial sector and an proper political and social antenna. Furthermore, from Adyen, Joop Wijn has experience in the field of technological developments and innovation in the financial sector.
The Supervisory Board is of the opinion that Joop Wijn is also a good fit with a.s.r. in terms of personality. Joop Wijn is approachable, transparent and someone who is used to carefully balancing the interests of numerous stakeholders.
The Supervisory Board is unanimously convinced that Joop Wijn is the suitable candidate for this role, both because of his substantive work experience as well as his personality, and therefore the Supervisory Board has full confidence that Joop Wijn will fulfil his future role of chairman with great vigour.