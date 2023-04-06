ASR Nederland N : DSM and a.s.r. accelerate growth of world-leading bioscience ecosystem in the Netherlands

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 6 April 2023

DSM and a.s.r. accelerate growth of world-leading bioscience ecosystem in the Netherlands

DSM and ASR Dutch Science Park Fund team up to further develop the Biotech Campus Delft (BCD) to world-leader in bioscience. They will engage in a long-term collaboration to grow the bioscience ecosystem in Delft, the Netherlands, into a unique, world-leading campus for biosciences that will fuel the Dutch knowledge sector, sustainable food innovations and the bio-based economy. To that end, ASR Dutch Science Park Fund invests hundreds of millions of euros in the open innovation campus, among others by building new offices, shared facilities and laboratories and through purchasing some of the existing buildings.

The campus brings together top-class research institutes, R&D, start-ups,scale-ups, fermentation expertise and commercial activities at scale in one location. The new collaboration enables the Biotech Campus Delft as fermentation and bioscience hotspot to play a leading role in the world's transition to a sustainable, bio-based economy. The fund will be the cooperation partner for the further development of the campus and will acquire the existing offices and labs that DSM rents to start-ups and other tenants on the campus. The fund invests up to €500 million in real estate at the location over a period of 20 years. DSM will remain owner of the Rosalind Franklin Biotech Center and landlord of the Biotech Campus Delft, including the infrastructure and the utilities. DSM will further improve the accessibility of the campus to enable the long-term development of the location.

ASR Dutch Science Park Fund will also invest in the new global head office building, currently in development, for DSM's Food and Beverage business group, which following the completion of the proposed merger with Firmenich will become a new, combined unit Taste, Texture & Health. The combination will double the new unit's scale (to ~ €3 billion) and create a global leader in serving the food and beverage industry with extensive capabilities, helping customers provide more enjoyable eating and drinking experiences through improved taste and texture and support health through better nutrition. The new, sustainable and energy-efficient building, with a BREEAM Outstanding certificate, will house around 500 employees and will be completed by early 2025. Besides modern, collaborative office spaces, it will also provide state-of-the-art facilities for applications in food. These will help customers to expand their portfolio with more delicious, nutritious and sustainable food products, such as plant protein-based alternatives for fish and meat, cheese, and other solutions for the dairy, baking and brewing industry.

The ASR Dutch Science Park Fund already invests on multiple locations to develop science parks through partnerships, for example with the Technical University of Delft and Kennispark Twente. These partnerships allow the fund to invest in the broad scope of real estate to service and further develop the ecosystems on these locations. a.s.r. real estate emphasises that investing, in addition to the chance of return, also entails risks.

Marja van Bijsterveldt, major of Delft: 'Great that DSM and the ASR Dutch Science Park Fund are joining forces to further develop the Biotech Campus Delft into a global leader in biosciences. We congratulate all involved with this step. We strongly believe in the economic and sustainable potential of this location for Delft, the Netherlands and the entire world. The investment by the ASR Dutch Science Park Fund confirms this conviction. Delft is known for knowledge and innovations in a wide range of technologies. With the fund's investment, Delft, the ASR Dutch Science Park Fund and DSM will make a tremendous, even bigger contribution to the bio-based economy in the coming decades.'

Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEO of DSM: 'We can be proud of the Dutch food system knowhow, the knowledge ecosystem and the innovations that arise from it. Delft is a pivotal place for DSM in food and biosciences. With today's milestone we further intensify our commitment to and development of this infrastructure for DSM in the Netherlands, in close collaboration with a.s.r, building on DSM's 150 years heritage in Delft. We must