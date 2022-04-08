Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/08 05:30:03 am EDT
42.95 EUR   +1.61%
04/04ASR NEDERLAND N : A.s.r. further commits itself to energy transition with acquisition of Nieuwe Hemweg wind farm
PU
04/04ASR Nederland N.V. acquired Nieuwe Hemweg wind farm in the Amsterdam port area from Vattenfall AB.
CI
04/01ASR NEDERLAND N : Brand New Day company pension now called Doenpensioen of a.s.r.
PU
ASR Nederland N : Disclosure 2021

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
ASR Schadeverzekeringen N.V.

2021

Solvency and Financial Condition Report - Disclosure

(Monetary amounts in € thousands)

ASR Schadeverzekeringen N.V. 2021 Solvency and Financial Condition Report - Disclosure

S.02.01.02 - Balance sheet

2021

Solvency II Value

Assets

Intangible assets

Deferred tax assets

Pension benefit surplus

Property, plant & equipment held for own use

Investments (other than assets held for index-linked and unit-linked contracts)

8,867,031

- Property (other than for own use)

27,244

- Holdings in related undertakings, including participations

1,501,739

- Equities

752,474

- Equities - listed

683,311

- Equities - unlisted

69,162

- Bonds

4,799,764

- Government Bonds

3,071,840

- Corporate Bonds

1,635,999

- Structured notes

- Collateralised securities

91,925

- Collective Investments Undertakings

1,657,356

- Derivatives

128,454

- Deposits other than cash equivalents

- Other investments

Assets held for index-linked and unit-linked contracts

Loans and mortgages

38,897

- Loans on policies

- Loans and mortgages to individuals

- Other loans and mortgages

38,897

Reinsurance recoverables from:

280,636

- Non-life and health similar to non-life

58,553

- Non-life excluding health

58,553

- Health similar to non-life

- Life and health similar to life, excluding health and index-linked and unit-linked

222,084

- Health similar to life

222,084

- Life excluding health and index-linked and unit-linked

- Life index-linked and unit-linked

Deposits to cedants

Insurance and intermediaries receivables

105,569

Reinsurance receivables

82,739

Receivables (trade, not insurance)

34,771

Own shares (held directly)

Amounts due in respect of own fund items or initial fund called up but not yet paid in

Cash and cash equivalents

100,549

Any other assets, not elsewhere shown

788

Total assets

9,510,979

ASR Schadeverzekeringen N.V. 2021 Solvency and Financial Condition Report - Disclosure

S.02.01.02 - Balance sheet (continued)

2021

Solvency II Value

Liabilities

Technical provisions - non-life

1,985,600

Technical provisions - non-life (excluding health)

1,634,357

- Technical provisions calculated as a whole

- Best estimate

1,537,541

- Risk margin

96,816

Technical provisions - health (similar to non-life)

351,242

- Technical provisions calculated as a whole

- Best estimate

317,279

- Risk margin

33,964

Technical provisions - life (excluding index-linked and unit-linked)

4,632,976

Technical provisions - health (similar to life)

4,632,976

- Technical provisions calculated as a whole

- Best estimate

4,151,979

- Risk margin

480,997

Technical provisions - life (excluding index-linked and unit-linked)

- Technical provisions calculated as a whole

- Best estimate

- Risk margin

Technical provisions - index-linked and unit-linked

- Technical provisions calculated as a whole

- Best estimate

- Risk margin

Contingent liabilities

Provisions other than technical provisions

941

Pension benefit obligations

Deposits from reinsurers

Deferred tax liabilities

183,373

Derivatives

64,778

Debts owed to credit institutions

87,739

Financial liabilities other than debts owed to credit institutions

Insurance & intermediaries payables

71,572

Reinsurance payables

11,374

Payables (trade, not insurance)

60,446

Subordinated liabilities

- Subordinated liabilities not in BOF

- Subordinated liabilities in BOF

Any other liabilities, not elsewhere shown

141,265

Total liabilities

7,240,063

Excess of assets over liabilities

2,270,917

S.05.01.02 - Premiums, claims and expenses by line of business

2021

Premiums written Gross - Direct Business

Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share

Net

Premiums earned Gross - Direct Business

Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share

Net

Claims incurred Gross - Direct Business

Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share

Net

Changes in other technical provisions Gross - Direct Business

Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share

Net

Expenses incurred Other expenses Total expenses

Line of Business for: non-life insurance and reinsurance obligations (direct business and accepted proportional reinsurance)

Line of Business for: accepted non-proportional reinsurance

Total

Medical expense insurance

Income protection insurance

Workers' compensation insurance

Motor vehicle liability insurance

Other motor insurance

Marine, aviation and transport insurance

Fire and other damage to property insurance

General liability insurance

Credit and suretyship insurance

Legal expenses insurance

Assistance

Miscellaneous financial loss

Health

Casualty

Marine, aviation, transport

Property

539,979

476,934

345,395

47,683

471,507

114,051

2,127

43,681

1,434

90,572

2,133,364

668

668

-

114

1,700

1,725

2,182

24,555

364

-

44,520

-

359

75,519

539,865

475,234

343,670

45,501

446,952

113,687

2,127

-839

1,433

90,882

2,058,513

539,376

477,678

357,653

47,295

472,328

114,052

2,127

43,794

1,424

91,645

2,147,373

663

663

-

114

1,700

12,465

2,200

24,466

364

-

44,717

-

359

86,385

539,262

475,978

345,188

45,095

447,863

113,688

2,127

-923

1,424

91,949

2,061,651

394,526

391,934

146,552

18,966

217,799

92,484

875

-294

232

23,975

1,287,048

-

-

-13

4,869

4,384

786

2,652

1,435

-492

13,620

394,539

387,065

142,168

18,180

215,147

91,049

875

-294

232

24,467

1,273,428

-

-

-

-

-

107,209

158,421

105,912

14,180

176,660

43,664

334

-4,992

387

34,937

636,711

636,711

S.05.01.02 - Premiums, claims and expenses by line of business (continued)

2021

Premiums written Gross

Reinsurers' share Net

Premiums earned Gross

Reinsurers' share Net

Claims incurred Gross Reinsurers' share Net

Changes in other technical provisions Gross

Reinsurers' share Net

Expenses incurred Other expenses Total expenses

Line of Business for: life insurance obligations

Life reinsurance obligations

Total

Insurance with

Health insurance profit participation

Index-linked and unit-linked insurance

Other life insurance

Annuities stemming from non-life insurance contracts and relating to health insurance obligations

Annuities stemming from non-life insurance contracts and relating to insurance obligations other than health insurance obligations

Health reinsurance

Life reinsurance

758,174

758,174

11,692

11,692

746,483

746,483

760,619

760,619

11,736

11,736

748,883

748,883

445,679

445,679

60,766

60,766

384,913

384,913

183,796

183,796

-50,543

-50,543

234,339

234,339

125,190

125,190

125,190

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 024 M 6 569 M 6 569 M
Net income 2022 802 M 874 M 874 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,19x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 5 740 M 6 259 M 6 259 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 155
Free-Float 96,2%
