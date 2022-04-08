|
ASR Nederland N : Disclosure 2021
ASR Schadeverzekeringen N.V.
2021
Solvency and Financial Condition Report - Disclosure
(Monetary amounts in € thousands)
|
|
S.02.01.02 - Balance sheet
|
2021
|
Solvency II Value
|
Assets
|
Intangible assets
|
Deferred tax assets
|
Pension benefit surplus
|
Property, plant & equipment held for own use
|
Investments (other than assets held for index-linked and unit-linked contracts)
|
8,867,031
|
- Property (other than for own use)
|
27,244
|
- Holdings in related undertakings, including participations
|
1,501,739
|
- Equities
|
752,474
|
- Equities - listed
|
683,311
|
- Equities - unlisted
|
69,162
|
- Bonds
|
4,799,764
|
- Government Bonds
|
3,071,840
|
- Corporate Bonds
|
1,635,999
|
- Structured notes
|
- Collateralised securities
|
91,925
|
- Collective Investments Undertakings
|
1,657,356
|
- Derivatives
|
128,454
|
- Deposits other than cash equivalents
|
- Other investments
|
Assets held for index-linked and unit-linked contracts
|
Loans and mortgages
|
38,897
|
- Loans on policies
|
- Loans and mortgages to individuals
|
- Other loans and mortgages
|
38,897
|
Reinsurance recoverables from:
|
280,636
|
- Non-life and health similar to non-life
|
58,553
|
- Non-life excluding health
|
58,553
|
- Health similar to non-life
|
- Life and health similar to life, excluding health and index-linked and unit-linked
|
222,084
|
- Health similar to life
|
222,084
|
- Life excluding health and index-linked and unit-linked
|
- Life index-linked and unit-linked
|
Deposits to cedants
|
Insurance and intermediaries receivables
|
105,569
|
Reinsurance receivables
|
82,739
|
Receivables (trade, not insurance)
|
34,771
|
Own shares (held directly)
|
Amounts due in respect of own fund items or initial fund called up but not yet paid in
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
100,549
|
Any other assets, not elsewhere shown
|
788
|
Total assets
|
9,510,979
|
|
S.02.01.02 - Balance sheet (continued)
|
2021
|
Solvency II Value
|
Liabilities
|
Technical provisions - non-life
|
1,985,600
|
Technical provisions - non-life (excluding health)
|
1,634,357
|
- Technical provisions calculated as a whole
|
- Best estimate
|
1,537,541
|
- Risk margin
|
96,816
|
Technical provisions - health (similar to non-life)
|
351,242
|
- Technical provisions calculated as a whole
|
- Best estimate
|
317,279
|
- Risk margin
|
33,964
|
Technical provisions - life (excluding index-linked and unit-linked)
|
4,632,976
|
Technical provisions - health (similar to life)
|
4,632,976
|
- Technical provisions calculated as a whole
|
- Best estimate
|
4,151,979
|
- Risk margin
|
480,997
|
Technical provisions - life (excluding index-linked and unit-linked)
|
- Technical provisions calculated as a whole
|
- Best estimate
|
- Risk margin
|
Technical provisions - index-linked and unit-linked
|
- Technical provisions calculated as a whole
|
- Best estimate
|
- Risk margin
|
Contingent liabilities
|
Provisions other than technical provisions
|
941
|
Pension benefit obligations
|
Deposits from reinsurers
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
183,373
|
Derivatives
|
64,778
|
Debts owed to credit institutions
|
87,739
|
Financial liabilities other than debts owed to credit institutions
|
Insurance & intermediaries payables
|
71,572
|
Reinsurance payables
|
11,374
|
Payables (trade, not insurance)
|
60,446
|
Subordinated liabilities
|
- Subordinated liabilities not in BOF
|
- Subordinated liabilities in BOF
|
Any other liabilities, not elsewhere shown
|
141,265
|
Total liabilities
|
7,240,063
|
Excess of assets over liabilities
|
2,270,917
S.05.01.02 - Premiums, claims and expenses by line of business
2021
Premiums written Gross - Direct Business
Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share
Net
Premiums earned Gross - Direct Business
Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share
Net
Claims incurred Gross - Direct Business
Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share
Net
Changes in other technical provisions Gross - Direct Business
Gross - Proportional reinsurance accepted Gross - Non-proportional reinsurance accepted Reinsurers' share
Net
Expenses incurred Other expenses Total expenses
|
Line of Business for: non-life insurance and reinsurance obligations (direct business and accepted proportional reinsurance)
|
Line of Business for: accepted non-proportional reinsurance
|
Total
|
Medical expense insurance
|
Income protection insurance
|
Workers' compensation insurance
|
Motor vehicle liability insurance
|
Other motor insurance
|
Marine, aviation and transport insurance
|
Fire and other damage to property insurance
|
General liability insurance
|
Credit and suretyship insurance
|
Legal expenses insurance
|
Assistance
|
Miscellaneous financial loss
|
Health
|
Casualty
|
Marine, aviation, transport
|
Property
|
|
539,979
|
476,934
|
345,395
|
47,683
|
471,507
|
114,051
|
2,127
|
43,681
|
1,434
|
90,572
|
2,133,364
|
668
|
668
|
-
|
114
|
1,700
|
1,725
|
2,182
|
24,555
|
364
|
-
|
44,520
|
-
|
359
|
75,519
|
539,865
|
475,234
|
343,670
|
45,501
|
446,952
|
113,687
|
2,127
|
-839
|
1,433
|
90,882
|
2,058,513
|
|
|
539,376
|
477,678
|
357,653
|
47,295
|
472,328
|
114,052
|
2,127
|
43,794
|
1,424
|
91,645
|
2,147,373
|
663
|
663
|
-
|
114
|
1,700
|
12,465
|
2,200
|
24,466
|
364
|
-
|
44,717
|
-
|
359
|
86,385
|
539,262
|
475,978
|
345,188
|
45,095
|
447,863
|
113,688
|
2,127
|
-923
|
1,424
|
91,949
|
2,061,651
|
|
|
394,526
|
391,934
|
146,552
|
18,966
|
217,799
|
92,484
|
875
|
-294
|
232
|
23,975
|
1,287,048
|
-
|
-
|
-13
|
4,869
|
4,384
|
786
|
2,652
|
1,435
|
-492
|
13,620
|
394,539
|
387,065
|
142,168
|
18,180
|
215,147
|
91,049
|
875
|
-294
|
232
|
24,467
|
1,273,428
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
107,209
|
158,421
|
105,912
|
14,180
|
176,660
|
43,664
|
334
|
-4,992
|
387
|
34,937
|
636,711
|
|
636,711
S.05.01.02 - Premiums, claims and expenses by line of business (continued)
2021
Premiums written Gross
Reinsurers' share Net
Premiums earned Gross
Reinsurers' share Net
Claims incurred Gross Reinsurers' share Net
Changes in other technical provisions Gross
Reinsurers' share Net
Expenses incurred Other expenses Total expenses
|
Line of Business for: life insurance obligations
|
Life reinsurance obligations
|
Total
|
Insurance with
Health insurance profit participation
|
Index-linked and unit-linked insurance
|
Other life insurance
|
Annuities stemming from non-life insurance contracts and relating to health insurance obligations
|
Annuities stemming from non-life insurance contracts and relating to insurance obligations other than health insurance obligations
|
Health reinsurance
|
Life reinsurance
|
|
758,174
|
758,174
|
11,692
|
11,692
|
746,483
|
746,483
|
|
|
760,619
|
760,619
|
11,736
|
11,736
|
748,883
|
748,883
|
|
|
445,679
|
445,679
|
60,766
|
60,766
|
384,913
|
384,913
|
|
|
183,796
|
183,796
|
-50,543
|
-50,543
|
234,339
|
234,339
|
|
125,190
|
125,190
|
|
125,190
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ASR Nederland NV published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
