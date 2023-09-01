2023 Interim Report | 1 Report of the Executive Board 5

Operating result

The operating result increased by € 6 million (1.4%) to € 460 million (H1 2022: € 454 million), mainly driven by favorable results in the Life, Non-life and Asset management business segments, partly offset by the lower result in Holding & Other due to increased hybrid debt expenses and Distribution & Services.

Operating result per segment

The operating result of the Non-life segment increased by € 10 million (5.4%) to € 189 million, mainly due to a higher operating investment and finance result in addition to a higher contribution from P&C that benefittedfrom strong underlying performance, the absence of weather-related calamities in the firsthalf of 2023, a non-recurring release of provisions and a higher discounting impac of incurred claims. This more than offset some one-off strengthening of Disability provisions and adverse claims experience in Disability and Health. The operating investment and finance result improved due to interest accretion of the balance sheet as a result of higher interest rates, partly offset by lower investment returns from equities.

The operating result of the Life segment increased by € 19 million (6.5%) to € 310 million (HY 2022: € 291 million), driven mainly by an improved operating investment and finance result, primarily related to higher interest rates, and to a lesser extent by the operating insurance service result.

In Asset management, the operating result increased by € 1 million (6.2%) to € 21 million, driven by organic business growth and higher fee income resulting from increased third-party Assets under Management (AuM). This was partly offset by higher operating expenses.

The operating result of Distribution & Services decreased by € 2 million (-12.9%) to € 15 million, despite a solid operational performance. The decrease was mainly due to higher interest expenses and one-off expenses related to previous years.

The Holding & Other operating result decreased by € 21 million to € -75 million, mainly due to increased interest charges (€ 35 million) related to the € 1 billion Tier 2 bond issued to finance the business combination with Aegon Nederland and higher operating expenses, partly offset by non-recurring higher investment income.

Premiums received and DC inflow

Overall premiums received and Defined Contribution (DC) inflow for the group increased by 12.6% to € 4,111 million. The premiums received in the Non-life segment increased by 18.9% to € 2,961 million. P&C increased by 5.8% to € 949 million and Disability by 12.1% to € 1,111 million. Furthermore, Health increased by 49.7% to € 901 million, primarily as a result of an increase of almost 200,000 customers in the policy renewal season.

Premiums received and DC inflow in the Life segment remained fairly stable at € 1,149 million (-1.0%). Growth of the pension DC products of 7.8% was offset by the decrease in the 'servicebook' portfolio comprising the existing Pension Defined Benefit(DB) portfolio and Individual life. Premiums received in Funeral increased slightly.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses increased by € 25 million to € 357 million, primarily as a result of higher personnel related costs (including the impact of the Collective Labor Agreement). In addition, the number of FTE's increased to 5,063 (FY 2022: 4,873).

Expenses for non-ordinary activities, classified as incidental items and therefore not included in operating expenses, increased by € 10 million to € 44 million. This increase mainly related to regulatory costs for the implementation of IFRS 17 and to integration and consultancy costs for the a.s.r. and Aegon Nederland business combination.

Result before tax

The result before tax increased by € 2,502 million to € 456 million (HY 2022: € -2,046 million). The negative result in HY 2022 primarily reflected the negative investment-related incidentals, related to significant revaluations driven mainly by sharply rising interest rates in HY 2022. The non-investment related items decreased by € 33 million, mainly related to a.s.r.'s own pension scheme. This was partly offset by a higher operating result (€ 6 million).

The IFRS net result amounted to € 346 million (HY 2022: € -1,512 million), with an effective tax rate of 25.2%.

Operating return on equity

The operating return on equity increased by 1.5%-points to 13.5% (HY 2022: 12.0%), primarily due to a lower IFRS equity, in combination with a slightly higher annualised net operating result.

Solvency II ratio and Organic Capital Creation