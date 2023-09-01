2023
Contents
Report of the Executive Board
1
Report of the Executive Board
4
1.1
Financial and business performance HY 2023
4
1.2
Risk management
18
1.3
Conformity statement
24
Condensed consolidated interim financial
statements
2
General information
26
3
Condensed consolidated interim
financial statements
27
3.1
Consolidated interim balance sheet
27
3.2
Consolidated interim income statement
29
3.3
Consolidated interim statement of
comprehensive income
30
3.4
Consolidated interim statement of changes
in equity
31
3.5
Consolidated interim statement of cash flows
32
4
Accounting policies
33
4.1
General
33
4.2 Changes in EU endorsed published IFRS Standards and Interpretations effective in
2023
33
4.3
Upcoming changes in published IFRS
standards and Interpretations
44
4.4
Key accounting policies
44
4.5
Other accounting policies
55
5
Segment information and changes in
group structure
58
5.1
Segment information
58
5.2
Acquisitions
66
6
Notes to the condensed consolidated
interim financial statements
67
6.1
Property (including land and buildings for
own use) and plant
67
6.2
Financial assets and liabilities
69
6.3
Insurance contract liabilities
77
6.4
Liabilities arising from direct participating
insurance contracts
90
6.5
Employee benefits
95
6.6
Insurance contract revenue
95
6.7
Insurance service expenses
96
6.8
Direct investment income
96
6.9
Net fair value gains and (losses)
96
6.10
Net finance income and expenses from
(re)insurance contracts
97
6.11
Contingent liabilities
99
6.12
Events after the balance sheet date
99
7
Independent auditor's review report
100
Other information
Disclaimer / Forward-looking Statements
103
Contact details
104
ASR Nederland N.V. and its group companies are hereinafter referred to as 'a.s.r.' or 'the Group', except when referring to the legal entity ASR Nederland N.V.
Report of the
Executive
Board
1 Report of the Executive Board
1.1 Financial and business performance HY 2023 ASR Nederland N.V.
Key figures
a.s.r. key figures (in € million, unless stated otherwise)
HY 2023
HY 2022
Delta (%)
Operating result
460
454
1.4%
- Non-life
189
180
5.4%
- Life
310
291
6.5%
- Asset Management
21
19
6.2%
- Distribution and Services
15
17
-12.9%
- Holding and Other (incl. Eliminations)
-75
-53
40.0%
Incidental items (not included in operating result)
-4
-2,500
n.m.1
- Investment related
109
-2,419
n.m.
- Non-investment related
-113
-81
-40.4%
Result before tax
456
-2,046
n.m.
Income tax
-115
535
n.m.
Non-controlling interest
5
-1
n.m.
Result attributable to holders of equity instruments
346
-1,512
n.m.
Operating return on equity
13.5%
12.0%
1.5%-p
Return on equity on IFRS basis
12.4%
-56.1%
n.m.
Premiums received and DC inflow
4,111
3,650
12.6%
- Non-life
2,961
2,490
18.9%
- Life
1,149
1,160
-1.0%
Operating expenses
-357
-332
7.6%
- Non-life
-144
-139
3.8%
- Life
-97
-98
-1.0%
- Asset Management
-60
-56
8.1%
- Distribution and Services
-48
-45
6.7%
- Holding and Other (incl. Eliminations)
-7
7
n.m.
Per share metrics
OCC per share (€)
2.80
3.17
-11.7%
Operating result per share (€)
3.11
3.36
-7.3%
(Interim) Dividend per share (€)
1.08
0.98
10.2%
Other key figures
30 June 2023 31 December 2022
Delta (%)
Solvency II ratio (standard formula)
215%
221%
-6%-p
Organic capital creation (OCC, 2022 & 2023: HY)
414
428
-3.3%
Financial leverage
32.1%
32.1%
0.0%-p
Double leverage
71.6%
75.1%
-3.6%-p
Total equity attributable to holders of equity instruments (IFRS-
based)
6,283
6,109
2.8%
Contractual Service Margin
1,972
1,829
7.8%
Number of FTEs (total workforce)
5,063
4,873
3.9%
Number of FTEs (internal)
4,436
4,313
2.8%
1 n.m.: not meaningful.
Operating result
The operating result increased by € 6 million (1.4%) to € 460 million (H1 2022: € 454 million), mainly driven by favorable results in the Life, Non-life and Asset management business segments, partly offset by the lower result in Holding & Other due to increased hybrid debt expenses and Distribution & Services.
Operating result per segment
The operating result of the Non-life segment increased by € 10 million (5.4%) to € 189 million, mainly due to a higher operating investment and finance result in addition to a higher contribution from P&C that benefittedfrom strong underlying performance, the absence of weather-related calamities in the firsthalf of 2023, a non-recurring release of provisions and a higher discounting impac of incurred claims. This more than offset some one-off strengthening of Disability provisions and adverse claims experience in Disability and Health. The operating investment and finance result improved due to interest accretion of the balance sheet as a result of higher interest rates, partly offset by lower investment returns from equities.
The operating result of the Life segment increased by € 19 million (6.5%) to € 310 million (HY 2022: € 291 million), driven mainly by an improved operating investment and finance result, primarily related to higher interest rates, and to a lesser extent by the operating insurance service result.
In Asset management, the operating result increased by € 1 million (6.2%) to € 21 million, driven by organic business growth and higher fee income resulting from increased third-party Assets under Management (AuM). This was partly offset by higher operating expenses.
The operating result of Distribution & Services decreased by € 2 million (-12.9%) to € 15 million, despite a solid operational performance. The decrease was mainly due to higher interest expenses and one-off expenses related to previous years.
The Holding & Other operating result decreased by € 21 million to € -75 million, mainly due to increased interest charges (€ 35 million) related to the € 1 billion Tier 2 bond issued to finance the business combination with Aegon Nederland and higher operating expenses, partly offset by non-recurring higher investment income.
Premiums received and DC inflow
Overall premiums received and Defined Contribution (DC) inflow for the group increased by 12.6% to € 4,111 million. The premiums received in the Non-life segment increased by 18.9% to € 2,961 million. P&C increased by 5.8% to € 949 million and Disability by 12.1% to € 1,111 million. Furthermore, Health increased by 49.7% to € 901 million, primarily as a result of an increase of almost 200,000 customers in the policy renewal season.
Premiums received and DC inflow in the Life segment remained fairly stable at € 1,149 million (-1.0%). Growth of the pension DC products of 7.8% was offset by the decrease in the 'servicebook' portfolio comprising the existing Pension Defined Benefit(DB) portfolio and Individual life. Premiums received in Funeral increased slightly.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses increased by € 25 million to € 357 million, primarily as a result of higher personnel related costs (including the impact of the Collective Labor Agreement). In addition, the number of FTE's increased to 5,063 (FY 2022: 4,873).
Expenses for non-ordinary activities, classified as incidental items and therefore not included in operating expenses, increased by € 10 million to € 44 million. This increase mainly related to regulatory costs for the implementation of IFRS 17 and to integration and consultancy costs for the a.s.r. and Aegon Nederland business combination.
Result before tax
The result before tax increased by € 2,502 million to € 456 million (HY 2022: € -2,046 million). The negative result in HY 2022 primarily reflected the negative investment-related incidentals, related to significant revaluations driven mainly by sharply rising interest rates in HY 2022. The non-investment related items decreased by € 33 million, mainly related to a.s.r.'s own pension scheme. This was partly offset by a higher operating result (€ 6 million).
The IFRS net result amounted to € 346 million (HY 2022: € -1,512 million), with an effective tax rate of 25.2%.
Operating return on equity
The operating return on equity increased by 1.5%-points to 13.5% (HY 2022: 12.0%), primarily due to a lower IFRS equity, in combination with a slightly higher annualised net operating result.
Solvency II ratio and Organic Capital Creation
The Solvency II ratio, using the standard formula, decreased by 6%-points to 215% (31 December 2022: 221%).
In addition to a positive impact (12%-p) from Organic Capital Creation (OCC) and market and operational developments
