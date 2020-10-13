Log in
ASR Nederland N : New mortgage fund focuses on the international market

10/13/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 13 October 2020

New mortgage fund focuses on the international market

a.s.r. asset management launched a new mortgage fund, the ASR Separate Account Mortgage Fund. The new fund offers international asset managers a bespoke investment opportunity in Dutch residential mortgages. The launching investors Aviva and a.s.r. have together committed to invest almost EUR 700 million.

The ASR Separate Account Mortgage Fund purchases a cross section of newly originated a.s.r. mortgages from a.s.r. Levensverzekeringen N.V. Within the fund, the mortgage claims are allocated to different individual portfolio's. This creates the flexibility to offer asset managers an investment solution fitting their specific investment preferences. The minimum subscription amount to participate is EUR 150 million.

In total, a.s.r. manages EUR 16 billion in mortgages, of which EUR 6.7 billion is managed through the mortgage funds1. The remainder of the portfolio is managed through individual mandates for a.s.r. life and P&C.

Philippe Taffin, CIO Aviva France: 'We are very satisfied with the partnership with a.s.r asset management, one of the leading players in the Dutch Mortgage market, as it gives us direct and large access to the market within a customised investment structure. Moreover, as an engaged investor, we greatly appreciate a.s.r asset management's commitment to integrate sustainable and environmental considerations in their loan selection'.

Jack Julicher, CEO a.s.r. asset management: 'We are pleased to welcome Aviva as a launching investor. This underlines the confidence in the proposition of the new mortgage fund, which offers excellent scope for building up individual portfolios, for which reason we concentrate on international investors in particular. With this fund, in addition to the existing ASR Mortgage Fund which has EUR 5.7 billion in assets under management, we expect to be able to serve a broader segment of the mortgage asset management market'.

Media relations

Investor relations

Rosanne de Boer

T: +31 (0)6 22 79 09 74

T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600

E: rosanne.de.boer@asr.nl

E: ir@asr.nl

www.asrnederland.nl

www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r. asset management

a.s.r. asset management, the Dutch asset managers, has well over € 67 billion in assets under management. We are a down-to-earth, Dutch asset manager that recognises the importance of sustainable investing. Customers of a.s.r. asset management include pension funds, insurers, donor-advised funds, educational institutions and government bodies. We work together with them on a daily basis to achieve a sound return. A return that contributes to their goals. a.s.r. asset management is part of ASR Nederland N.V. For more information, please visit www.asrvermogensbeheer.nl.

1 Reference date September 2020.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this press release of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. The information in this press release may also be (partly) based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting this document. ASR Nederland warns that the information could entail certain risks and uncertainties, as also referred to in the Risk Factors section in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland, so that the actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the information in this document. ASR Nederland does not accept liability for any damage resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.

Classification: Interne

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:09:10 UTC
