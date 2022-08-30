Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-30 am EDT
41.85 EUR   +0.53%
03:40pASR NEDERLAND N : Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
PU
08/24ASR NEDERLAND N : Solide a.s.r. realiseert sterk resultaat in eerste helft 2022
PU
08/24TRANSCRIPT : ASR Nederland N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht

08/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
  • Issuing institutionASR Nederland N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce30070695
  • Place of residenceUtrecht
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.816.609,00 Number of voting rights3.816.609,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,81 % Directly real2,81 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,81 % Directly real2,81 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 30 August 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
03:40pASR NEDERLAND N : Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
PU
08/24ASR NEDERLAND N : Solide a.s.r. realiseert sterk resultaat in eerste helft 2022
PU
08/24TRANSCRIPT : ASR Nederland N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
08/24A.s.r. developed a Green Finance Framework
AQ
08/24Resilient a.s.r. delivers strong result over first half of 2022
AQ
08/24ASR NEDERLAND N : Resilient a.s.r. delivers strong result over first half of 2022 driven b..
PU
08/24ASR Nederland N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/24ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/24ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : 1st-half-year results
CO
08/24ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Half-year report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 058 M 6 068 M 6 068 M
Net income 2022 816 M 817 M 817 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 6,15%
Capitalization 5 525 M 5 535 M 5 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 242
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 41,63 €
Average target price 47,77 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.2.79%5 491
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.45%82 014
CHUBB LIMITED-0.59%77 986
ALLIANZ SE-18.41%68 221
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.62%65 932
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-1.95%32 046