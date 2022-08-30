ASR Nederland N : Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Back
Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 29 aug 2022
Person obliged to notify Norges Bank
Issuing institution ASR Nederland N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 30070695
Place of residence Utrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.816.609,00
Number of voting rights3.816.609,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,81 %
Directly real2,81 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding2,81 %
Directly real2,81 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 30 August 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
ASR Nederland NV published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Sales 2022
6 058 M
6 068 M
6 068 M
Net income 2022
816 M
817 M
817 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,98x
Yield 2022
6,15%
Capitalization
5 525 M
5 535 M
5 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
4 242
Free-Float
96,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
41,63 €
Average target price
47,77 €
Spread / Average Target
14,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.