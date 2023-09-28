Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Date of transaction27 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionASR Nederland N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30070695
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares6.412.689,00
|Number of voting rights6.412.689,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,03 %
|Directly real3,03 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,03 %
|Directly real3,03 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 28 September 2023
