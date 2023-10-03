Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Norges Bank - ASR Nederland N.V. - Utrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction02 oct 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionASR Nederland N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30070695
Place of residenceUtrecht
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares6.237.724,00
|Number of voting rights6.237.724,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares700.028,00
|Number of voting rights700.028,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,28 %
|Directly real2,95 %
|Directly potential0,33 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,28 %
|Directly real2,95 %
|Directly potential0,33 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 03 October 2023
