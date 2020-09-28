ASR Nederland N : Progress buyback programme 21 - 25 September 2020

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 28 September 2020

Progress share buyback programme 21-25 September 2020

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) announces the following transactions, executed within the resumed share buyback programme, for the purpose of the share plan within a.s.r.'s revised capital policy as announced during the publication of the full-year results 2019.

An overview of the transactions in the past week, including the cumulative final total of the repurchase programme, is given below. All repurchased shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Number of shares Average price (€) Total amount (€) 21 September 2020 54.500 28,911525 € 1.575.678,11 22 September 2020 55.442 28,807651 € 1.597.153,79 23 September 2020 55.555 28,754171 € 1.597.437,97 24 September 2020 56.625 28,205188 € 1.597.118,77 25 September 2020 56.800 28,121254 € 1.597.287,23 Week total 278.922 28,555209 € 7.964.675,87 Total 555.202 29,327218 € 16.282.529,95

Download the share repurchase transaction Excel filefor detailed transaction information.

This regular update of transactions has been carried out within the current a.s.r. share buyback programme and is published in line with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR, No. 596/2014/EU).

