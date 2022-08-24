ASR Nederland N : Resilient a.s.r. delivers strong result over first half of 2022 driven by strong performance in all segments

28 Jul 2022

a.s.r. maintains leading position in Fair Insurance Guide

In the update of the Fair Insurance Guide, which assesses the sustainable investment policy of Dutch insurers, a.s.r. comes out on top again. With a score of 89%, a.s.r. confirmed its leading position. a.s.r. received highest scores on 12 of the 14 themes, with the ultimate score, a 10, on 4 themes: Health, Human Rights, Nature and Weapons.

28 July 2022Utrecht