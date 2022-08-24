Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-23 am EDT
40.33 EUR   +0.40%
01:08aASR NEDERLAND N : Resilient a.s.r. delivers strong result over first half of 2022 driven by strong performance in all segments
PU
08/08ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/08ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : Resilient a.s.r. delivers strong result over first half of 2022 driven by strong performance in all segments

08/24/2022 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 Jul 2022

a.s.r. maintains leading position in Fair Insurance Guide

In the update of the Fair Insurance Guide, which assesses the sustainable investment policy of Dutch insurers, a.s.r. comes out on top again. With a score of 89%, a.s.r. confirmed its leading position. a.s.r. received highest scores on 12 of the 14 themes, with the ultimate score, a 10, on 4 themes: Health, Human Rights, Nature and Weapons.

28 July 2022Utrecht

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
01:08aASR NEDERLAND N : Resilient a.s.r. delivers strong result over first half of 2022 driven b..
PU
08/08ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/08ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/04ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/03ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/02ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/02ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
07/20ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/22ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/15ASR NEDERLAND N : A.s.r. presentation IFRS 17 update
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 038 M 6 037 M 6 037 M
Net income 2022 787 M 787 M 787 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 5 394 M 5 393 M 5 393 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 155
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,33 €
Average target price 46,56 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-0.42%5 393
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.17%83 990
CHUBB LIMITED1.92%79 958
ALLIANZ SE-16.45%69 599
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.02%65 793
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-3.26%31 636