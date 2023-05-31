ASR Nederland N : Shareholders a.s.r. approve all proposed resolutions at AGM

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:57:26 2023-05-31 am EDT
40.39 EUR   -0.22%
05/31/2023 | 08:49am EDT
Utrecht, the Netherlands, 31 May 2023

Shareholders a.s.r. approve all proposed resolutions at AGM

ASR Nederland N.V.'s (a.s.r.) shareholders approved all proposed resolutions at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), including the adoption of the financial statements and the payment of a dividend of € 2.70 per share for the 2022 financial year.

During the AGM Gisella van Vollenhoven and Gerard van Olphen were reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board and after the AGM the Supervisory Board reappointed Ingrid de Swart as a member of the Executive Board. All details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found on our website www.asrnl.com.

Shareholders present and represented at the meeting

At the AGM, a total of 73.08% of the total issued, voting share capital was present or represented by proxy or voting instructions. The voting results will be published for each agenda item later today on our website.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Nienke Abid

T: +31 (0)6 41 07 42 81

T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600

E: nienke.abid@asr.nl

E: ir@asr.nl

www.asrnederland.nl

www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) is one of the top three insurance companies in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers insurance, pension and mortgages to consumers, self-employed people and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX Index. For more information, please visit: www.asrnl.com.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this press release of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. The information in this press release may also be (partly) based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of this document ASR Nederland warns that the information could entail certain risks and uncertainties, as also referred to in the Risk Factors section in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland, so that the actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the information in this document. ASR Nederland does not accept liability for any damages resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 12:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 216 M 7 736 M 7 736 M
Net income 2023 890 M 954 M 954 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,61x
Yield 2023 7,19%
Capitalization 5 988 M 6 419 M 6 419 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 076
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 40,48 €
Average target price 51,24 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-8.73%6 419
ALLIANZ SE3.21%88 559
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%86 240
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 707
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.39%69 701
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.30%28 239
