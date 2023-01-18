Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ASR Nederland N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:38 2023-01-17 am EST
41.76 EUR   -0.33%
02:10aAsr Nederland N : A.s.r. repurchases shares for employee share plan
PU
02:10aAsr Nederland N : UN Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches targets for first ‘towards net-zero' plan
PU
01/17Asr Nederland N : Aandeelhouders a.s.r. stemmen in met samenvoeging a.s.r. en Aegon Nederland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : UN Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches targets for first ‘towards net-zero' plan

01/18/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Net-Zero Insurance Alliance initiated by the UN and the international insurance industry (established in July 2021) brings together the world's largest insurers and reinsurers to contribute to accelerating the transition to net-zero emission economies. They commit to transform their individual insurance portfolios to zero emissions by 2050, which corresponds to a maximum temperature increase by 2100 of 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.
The launch of the protocol marks an important milestone, following the establishment of the Alliance at the 2021 G20 Climate Summit in Venice by eight of the world's leading insurers and reinsurers. Since then, the Alliance has grown to 29 members representing approximately 15% of the world premium. a.s.r. signed the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in December 2021.

The protocol outlines five targets within three target categories: 1) reducing emissions in the insurance portfolio, 2) helping customers in their transition to climate neutral and 3) contributing to the transition to a climate neutral economy through insurance solutions ('insuring the transition'). NZIA members will be required to establish at least one of the five targets by July 2023 and at least one target in each of the three target categories by July 2024. For a.s.r., this means that in mid-2023 we will publish a plan outlining how the obligations from the TSP have been translated into our insurance portfolio.

The next version of the protocol will be published at the end of 2024. NZIA is working with the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) to develop a science-based approach to the targets for (re)insurance portfolios.

Jos Baeten, CEO at a.s.r.: 'The methodologies developed by the NZIA over the past 18 months, as well as the Target-Setting Protocol that is being announced today, are essential to enable us to take the next step in complying with the promise we have made by signing the NZIA commitment: reducing the footprint of our insurance associated emissions towards net-zero by 2050. The methodologies make it possible to measure insured emissions. In addition, the Protocol provides guidance in setting our targets. With the almost 30 international (re)insurers that have made the commitment to the NZIA, we will each work towards an emission-neutral economy from our own portfolio.'

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
02:10aAsr Nederland N : A.s.r. repurchases shares for employee share plan
PU
02:10aAsr Nederland N : UN Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches targets for first ‘towards..
PU
01/17Asr Nederland N : Aandeelhouders a.s.r. stemmen in met samenvoeging a.s.r. en Aegon Nederl..
PU
01/17Asr Nederland N : Shareholders approve merger of a.s.r. and Aegon Nederland
PU
01/17Transcript : ASR Nederland N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Asr Nederland N : A.s.r. real estate makes sustainable impact in 2022 with 8 billion inves..
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Shareholders' circular
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Works council position regarding Envisaged Transaction
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Works council advice regarding extension appointment period Jos Baeten
PU
2022Asr Nederland N : Aandeelhouderscirculaire
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 110 M 6 600 M 6 600 M
Net income 2022 781 M 843 M 843 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 6 090 M 6 578 M 6 578 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 242
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,76 €
Average target price 49,41 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chief Executive Officer
Ewout Hollegien Income Director
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid de Graaf-de Swart Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-5.84%6 578
ALLIANZ SE9.01%95 240
CHUBB LIMITED2.99%94 295
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.77%85 998
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.61%71 239
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-10.59%26 999