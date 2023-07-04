ASR Nederland N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 jul 2023
Issuing institutionASR Nederland N.V.
Chamber of Commerce30070695
Place of residenceUtrecht
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital34.100.072,00 EUR
|Total votes213.125.450,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0011872643
|Disclosure0,16
|Previous notification149.827.056
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0011872643
|ISIN0,16
|Nominal value213.125.450
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 04 July 2023
Disclaimer
ASR Nederland NV published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2023 19:07:10 UTC.