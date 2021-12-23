ASR Nederland N : Vattenfall to sell part of Princess Ariane wind farm to a.s.r.

Utrecht, 23 December 2021

Vattenfall to sell part of Princess Ariane wind farm to a.s.r.

Vattenfall is to sell part of Prinses Ariane wind farm in the Wieringermeer to a.s.r. As a result, a.s.r. will be the owner of 32 of the 82 turbines on the largest Dutch onshore wind farm. The 32 turbines have a combined capacity of 118 megawatt, which is comparable to the power supply of 114,000 households per year. In this way, a.s.r. makes a positive contribution to the energy transition and to preserving a sustainable living environment. Vattenfall will continue to service the turbines and take up the electricity from the wind turbines.

a.s.r. wants to make a contribution to₂the energy transition and to combating climate change. For this purpose, a.s.r. will significantly reduce the CO emissions in the investments and insurance portfolios in the coming years. In addition, a.s.r. wants to have EUR 4.5 billion in investments on its balance sheet that contribute to a more sustainable world by 2024. The purchase of these wind turbines is indeed such an impact investment. For Vattenfall, the sale fits within the strategy of making fossil-free living possible within one generation. Vattenfall invests heavily in the development of wind and solar energy as well as energy storage. In the coming years, renewable sources are to replace fossil fuels and further increase the share of green energy.

Dick Gort, CEO a.s.r. real estate: 'a.s.r. wants to be a leader in corporate sustainability and remain in the front runners group of sustainable insurers. I am proud that this year, following on from the purchase of the Jaap Rodenburg wind farm in Almere, we are now also purchasing part of the largest onshore wind farm in the Netherlands. In doing so, we increase our share in sustainable energy projects. We continue to look at the opportunities to invest in renewable energy sources that contribute to the energy transition and a sustainable living environment.'

Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands: 'To make fossil-free living possible within one generation, we want to accelerate the energy transition. By selling these 32 turbines to a.s.r. we create financial space to start new projects and bring our ambitions closer. As a.s.r. is committing itself for the long term and upholding all agreements made, it will also give the residents of Wieringermeer confidence.'

Media relations Investor relations Jordi van Baardewijk T: +31 (0)6 51 26 63 59 T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600 E: jordi.van.baardewijk@asr.nl E: ir@asr.nl www.asrnl.com www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) ranks among the top 3 insurers in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers products and services in the fields of insurance, pensions and mortgages for consumers, self-employed persons and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AMX Index. For more information, please visit www.asrnl.com.

About a.s.r. real estate

As a real estate asset manager, a.s.r. real estate has been managing and investing on behalf of its clients in residential property, retail property, offices, agricultural land and infrastructure for morethan 125 years. For professional investors it manages five Dutch real estate funds and individual asset management mandates for (inter)national real estate. a.s.r. real estate looks for long-term value development of real estate and is part of a.s.r., oneof the largest insurers in the Netherlands.