40.17 EUR   -0.05%
ASR NEDERLAND N : CV Ewout Hollegien
PU
ASR NEDERLAND N : Works Council advise Ewout Hollegien
PU
ASR NEDERLAND N : A.s.r. to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
ASR Nederland N : Works Council advise Ewout Hollegien

10/18/2021 | 11:52am EDT
Works Council advice

Regarding proposed appointment of Ewout Hollegien

To

Chairman of the Executive Board of ASR Nederland N.V. Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASR Nederland N.V.

From

Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V.

Date

14 October 2021

1. Introduction

With your memo of 14 October 2021 you requested (in accordance with Article 30 Wet op de ondernemings- raden) that the Works Council determines its advice on the proposed appointment of Ewout Hollegien as

a member of the Executive Board and CFO of ASR Nederland N.V. for a period of four years.

2. Findings and conclusion

During the consultative meeting of the Works Council on 11 October 2021 the Works Council was informed regarding the resignation of Annemiek van Melick and the progress of the selection process of a new CFO. On 12 October 2021, the Works Council was introduced to Ewout Hollegien. During the open and pleasant conversation, the Works Council has got a good impression of Ewout Hollegien on a professional and personal level.

The Works Council hereby informs you that it has obtained a positive image of Ewout Hollegien and advises positively to appointment Ewout Hollegien

Works Council advice  |  Regarding proposed appointment of Ewout Hollegien

2

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 706 M 6 621 M 6 621 M
Net income 2021 886 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,26x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 5 337 M 6 191 M 6 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 365
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,19 €
Average target price 42,56 €
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sonja Barendregt-Roojers Member-Supervisory Board
Gisella van Vollenhoven-Eikelenboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.22.34%6 191
ALLIANZ SE-1.05%94 124
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.38.46%82 073
CHUBB LIMITED17.80%81 531
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.98%63 050
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED107.59%39 229