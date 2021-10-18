ASR Nederland N : Works Council advise Ewout Hollegien

Works Council advice
Regarding proposed appointment of Ewout Hollegien
To
Chairman of the Executive Board of ASR Nederland N.V. Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASR Nederland N.V.
From
Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V.
Date
14 October 2021
1. Introduction
With your memo of 14 October 2021 you requested (in accordance with Article 30 Wet op de ondernemings- raden) that the Works Council determines its advice on the proposed appointment of Ewout Hollegien as
a member of the Executive Board and CFO of ASR Nederland N.V. for a period of four years.
2. Findings and conclusion
During the consultative meeting of the Works Council on 11 October 2021 the Works Council was informed regarding the resignation of Annemiek van Melick and the progress of the selection process of a new CFO. On 12 October 2021, the Works Council was introduced to Ewout Hollegien. During the open and pleasant conversation, the Works Council has got a good impression of Ewout Hollegien on a professional and personal level.
The Works Council hereby informs you that it has obtained a positive image of Ewout Hollegien and advises positively to appointment Ewout Hollegien
|
Works Council advice | Regarding proposed appointment of Ewout Hollegien
|
2
Disclaimer
ASR Nederland NV published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:03 UTC.