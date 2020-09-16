ASR Nederland N : Works council position regarding the appointment of Joop Wijn

To
Supervisory Board of ASR Nederland N.V.
From
Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V.
Date
25 June 2020
1. Introduction
By a memo of 25 June 2020, the Supervisory Board requested the Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V. (Works Council) to determine its position regarding the proposed nomination of Joop Wijn as member and future chairman of the Supervisory Board for a maximum period of four years.
2. Findings and conclusion
On 19 June 2020, the Works Council was introduced to Joop Wijn. During an pleasant and open conversation, the Works Council has got an good impression of Joop Wijn. With his extensive knowledge, experience and network Joop Wijn complements the collective profile of the Supervisory Board. Joop Wijn is an open and transparent person, also regarding the lessons learned from the past. His view on a necessary balance between the various stakeholder interests fits the vision of a.s.r.
The Supervisory Board has indicated its intention to appoint Joop Wijn as chairman of the Supervisory Board, as successor to Kick van der Pol. During the conversation of the members of the Works Council with Joop Wijn this succession and the challenges involved were discussed. The reflection of Joop Wijn on this topic gave the Works Council the confidence that he will be a suitable candidate for this role.
The Works Council hereby informs the Supervisory Board that the Works Council supports the nomination of Joop Wijn as member and future chairman of the Supervisory Board for a maximum term of four years as of 28 October 2020 (i.e. until the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2024). The Work Council looks forward to the collaboration.
For the sake of completeness the Works Council notes that with this nomination for a sixth member of the Supervisory Board, the Works Council has waived its right, in accordance with article 22.7 of the Articles of Association of ASR Nederland N.V., to recommend persons to the Supervisory Board to be nominated as members of the Supervisory Board. The reason for this is that it concerns a temporary extension of the Supervisory Board. Following the resignation of Kick van der Pol due to the expiration of his term of appointment at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021, the Supervisory Board will consist of five members.
3. Sources
Memo from the Works Council to the Supervisory Board dated 25 June 2020.