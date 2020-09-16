Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASR Nederland N.V.    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : Works council position regarding the appointment of Joop Wijn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST

Works Council position

Regarding nomination Joop Wijn

To

Supervisory Board of ASR Nederland N.V.

From

Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V.

Date

25 June 2020

1. Introduction

By a memo of 25 June 2020, the Supervisory Board requested the Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V. (Works Council) to determine its position regarding the proposed nomination of Joop Wijn as member and future chairman of the Supervisory Board for a maximum period of four years.

2. Findings and conclusion

On 19 June 2020, the Works Council was introduced to Joop Wijn. During an pleasant and open conversation, the Works Council has got an good impression of Joop Wijn. With his extensive knowledge, experience and network Joop Wijn complements the collective profile of the Supervisory Board. Joop Wijn is an open and transparent person, also regarding the lessons learned from the past. His view on a necessary balance between the various stakeholder interests fits the vision of a.s.r.

The Supervisory Board has indicated its intention to appoint Joop Wijn as chairman of the Supervisory Board, as successor to Kick van der Pol. During the conversation of the members of the Works Council with Joop Wijn this succession and the challenges involved were discussed. The reflection of Joop Wijn on this topic gave the Works Council the confidence that he will be a suitable candidate for this role.

The Works Council hereby informs the Supervisory Board that the Works Council supports the nomination of Joop Wijn as member and future chairman of the Supervisory Board for a maximum term of four years as of 28 October 2020 (i.e. until the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2024). The Work Council looks forward to the collaboration.

For the sake of completeness the Works Council notes that with this nomination for a sixth member of the Supervisory Board, the Works Council has waived its right, in accordance with article 22.7 of the Articles of Association of ASR Nederland N.V., to recommend persons to the Supervisory Board to be nominated as members of the Supervisory Board. The reason for this is that it concerns a temporary extension of the Supervisory Board. Following the resignation of Kick van der Pol due to the expiration of his term of appointment at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021, the Supervisory Board will consist of five members.

3. Sources

Memo from the Works Council to the Supervisory Board dated 25 June 2020.

Works Council position  |  Regarding nomination Joop Wijn

2

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
03:35aASR NEDERLAND N : CV Joop Wijn
PU
03:35aASR NEDERLAND N : Works council position regarding the appointment of Joop Wijn
PU
02:40aASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09/14ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. presents podcast series for mortgage advisers
PU
09/14ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 10-11 September 2020
PU
09/09ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. to resume repurchase of shares
PU
09/09ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. hervat inkoop eigen aandelen
PU
09/04ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. leader in Female Board Index
PU
08/31ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the comp..
CO
08/31ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the comp..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 182 M 6 137 M 4 760 M
Net income 2020 589 M 698 M 541 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
Yield 2020 7,08%
Capitalization 4 170 M 4 940 M 3 831 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 622
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,89 €
Last Close Price 30,12 €
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
C. van der Pol Chairman-Supervisory Board
Annemiek van Melick Chief Financial Officer
Cornelius Hendrik van den Bos Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-9.71%4 940
ALLIANZ SE-16.30%89 262
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.47%59 669
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.25%55 933
CHUBB LIMITED-22.34%54 561
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-43.64%25 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group