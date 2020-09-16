ASR Nederland N : Works council position regarding the appointment of Joop Wijn

To

Supervisory Board of ASR Nederland N.V.

From

Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V.

Date

25 June 2020

1. Introduction

By a memo of 25 June 2020, the Supervisory Board requested the Works Council of ASR Nederland N.V. (Works Council) to determine its position regarding the proposed nomination of Joop Wijn as member and future chairman of the Supervisory Board for a maximum period of four years.

2. Findings and conclusion

On 19 June 2020, the Works Council was introduced to Joop Wijn. During an pleasant and open conversation, the Works Council has got an good impression of Joop Wijn. With his extensive knowledge, experience and network Joop Wijn complements the collective profile of the Supervisory Board. Joop Wijn is an open and transparent person, also regarding the lessons learned from the past. His view on a necessary balance between the various stakeholder interests fits the vision of a.s.r.

The Supervisory Board has indicated its intention to appoint Joop Wijn as chairman of the Supervisory Board, as successor to Kick van der Pol. During the conversation of the members of the Works Council with Joop Wijn this succession and the challenges involved were discussed. The reflection of Joop Wijn on this topic gave the Works Council the confidence that he will be a suitable candidate for this role.