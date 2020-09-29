Log in
ASR Nederland N : a.s.r. accelerates and digitizes application process with DigiThuis mortgage

09/29/2020 | 05:15am EDT

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 29 September 2020

a.s.r. accelerates and digitizes application process with DigiThuis mortgage

a.s.r. mortgages expands its product range with the new DigiThuis ("DigiHome") mortgage. As of today, all mortgage advisers who are assigned to a.s.r. can apply for the DigiThuis mortgage via their advice package. The mortgage is suitable for customers who want to finance up to 80% of the market value of their home. Customers can contact their adviser to apply for the DigiThuis mortgage. Completing the application proceeds quickly and completely digitally via a separate App, the a.s.r. aanvraag versneller ("request accelerator").

a.s.r. adds a new mortgage product to its product range, the DigiThuis mortgage. This is the first mortgage where the necessary data for the mortgage application is retrieved directly from the required source. With this product, a.s.r. takes a next step in the digitization of the mortgage process.

The adviser submits an application for the DigiThuis mortgage, after which the customer gives permission to a.s.r. via an App to obtain the necessary information for the application from various sources, including MijnOverheid, MijnUWV, Belastingdienst and MijnPensioen. This saves both the client as well as the advisor a lot of time, makes the application process faster and also translates into a competitive interest rate for the new mortgage. The interest up to 80% market value is fixed at 1.75% for a period of 20 years.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Rosanne de Boer

T: +31 (0)6 22 79 09 74

T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600

E: rosanne.de.boer@asr.nl

E: ir@asr.nl

www.asrnederland.nl

www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) is one of the top three insurance companies in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers insurance, pension and mortgages to consumers, self-employed people and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX Index. For more information, please visit: www.asrnl.com.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this press release of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. The information in this press release may also be (partly) based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of this document ASR Nederland warns that the information could entail certain risks and uncertainties, as also referred to in the Risk Factors section in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland, so that the actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the information in this document. ASR Nederland does not accept liability for any damages resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.



ASR Nederland NV published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 09:14:04 UTC
