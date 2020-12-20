Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASR Nederland N.V.    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : a.s.r. wins Best New Partnership Award

12/20/2020 | 06:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VerduurSamen is a total solution that relieves home owners of making their homes more sustainable in terms of project management, financing and subsidies. Equipped with a quality guarantee that is issued and covered by a.s.r. The a.s.r. team won the Best New Partnership award and a starting capital of € 2500 with this business case for sustainable living. The jury cites the idea of the a.s.r. team in its jury report as ambitious and of great added value.

During the Partnership Election program, young professionals from large companies, together with experts, develop a socially relevant business case in a few months. This year 8 teams participated, from Aegon, Achmea, Albert Heijn, a.s.r., Eurocross, Philips, PwC, Rabobank, Syntrus and Zilveren Kruis.

The Partnership Election is an initiative of Social Enterprise The Punchy Pack and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Rotterdam School of Management and young professional partners.

Nick van Gend, value based management analyst at a.s.r.: 'We're very proud and pleased with the recognition of the jury. With their vote of confidence we want to make the business case more concrete, so that it can be sent to the PARP board. If this passes the 'Product Approval and Review Process', we hope that this project will become a pilot in our Damage / Sustainable living business.'

Jury, De Partnership Verkiezing 2020: 'The team has shown an impact business-case that has a clear need in society and has the potential to create extensive ecological impact. We are impressed by intrapreneurial talents of the team. We give compliments to the leaders of the organisation to give this support and launch this partnership!'

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 11:54:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
06:55aASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. wins Best New Partnership Award
PU
12/18ASR NEDERLAND N : Update on EIOPA SII review
PU
12/11ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. Asset management joins international initiative to redu..
PU
12/03ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. ranks third in the Management Scope Corporate Impact In..
PU
10/28ASR NEDERLAND N : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N...
PU
10/28ASR NEDERLAND N : Joop Wijn appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of a.s...
PU
10/28ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. to introduce interest-only mortgage with a fixed intere..
PU
10/28ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Press Release
CO
10/28ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Nomination
CO
10/13ASR NEDERLAND N : New mortgage fund focuses on the international market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 113 M 6 266 M 6 266 M
Net income 2020 594 M 727 M 727 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,28x
Yield 2020 6,39%
Capitalization 4 579 M 5 599 M 5 611 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 622
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 36,90 €
Last Close Price 33,07 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
C. van der Pol Chairman-Supervisory Board
Annemiek van Melick Chief Financial Officer
Cornelius Hendrik van den Bos Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-0.87%5 599
ALLIANZ SE-8.43%100 686
CHUBB LIMITED-2.12%68 763
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-7.20%61 986
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.53%58 971
BAJAJ FINSERV-1.89%19 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ