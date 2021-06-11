Log in
ASR Nederland N : Sustainable value creation, June 2021

06/11/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainable value creation

June 2021

'a.s.r.'s purpose is to help customers share risks and accumulate assets for later, using sustainable solutions to benefit people, the environment, society and future generations.'

Jos Baeten

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board

Annual report 2020, page 12

2

Recognition in ESG benchmarks and ratings

World insurance ranking: # 10

World insurance ranking: # 4

European insurance ranking: # 6

82

14.7

60

#1

Dutch Association of

Investors for Sustainable Dev.

BBB

C

C (Prime)

#1

Scale: CCC - AAA

Scale: D- - A

Scale: D- - A+

Dutch Fair

Insurance Guide

3

Contents

a.s.r. at a glance

5

ESG in our investment portfolio

12

Environmental

18

Social

21

Governance

27

ESG in our products

31

Appendix

37

4

a.s.r. at a glance - deeply rooted in Dutch society

1720

#3

AEX

Founded in 1720

4,042

employees (fte)

Leading

Multi-brandand

market positions and

multi-channel

#3 overall

distribution

Listed company since 2016

>1.5mln

Customers

5

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 466 M 6 660 M 6 660 M
Net income 2021 785 M 956 M 956 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,12x
Yield 2021 6,50%
Capitalization 4 554 M 5 541 M 5 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 365
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,47 €
Last Close Price 33,51 €
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Annemiek van Melick Chief Financial Officer
Joannes Gerardus Wijn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sonja Barendregt-Roojers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.2.01%5 541
ALLIANZ SE8.72%109 263
CHUBB LIMITED7.50%75 233
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.17.45%69 882
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.70%61 487
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED29.78%25 204