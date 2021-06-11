ASR Nederland N : Sustainable value creation, June 2021

Sustainable value creation
'a.s.r.'s purpose is to help customers share risks and accumulate assets for later, using sustainable solutions to benefit people, the environment, society and future generations.'
Jos Baeten
CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board
Annual report 2020, page 12
2
Recognition in ESG benchmarks and ratings
World insurance ranking: # 10
World insurance ranking: # 4
European insurance ranking: # 6
82
14.7
60
#1
Dutch Association of
Investors for Sustainable Dev.
BBB
|
C
|
C (Prime)
#1
Scale: CCC - AAA
Scale: D- - A
Scale: D- - A+
Dutch Fair
Insurance Guide
3
Contents
a.s.r. at a glance
5
ESG in our investment portfolio
12
Environmental
18
Social
21
Governance
27
ESG in our products
31
Appendix
37
a.s.r. at a glance - deeply rooted in Dutch society
Founded in 1720
4,042
Leading
Multi-brandand
market positions and
multi-channel
#3 overall
distribution
Listed company since 2016
>1.5mln
Customers
Disclaimer
