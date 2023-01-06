Advanced search
    ASR   AU0000222663

ASRA MINERALS LIMITED

(ASR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2023-01-06 am EST
0.0200 AUD   +5.26%
2022Asra Minerals Completes Ownership of Tarmoola Pastoral Station in Western Australia
MT
2022Torian Resources Limited completed acquisition of Tarmoola Station.
CI
2022Asra Minerals Raises AU$2.5 Million for Advancing Western Australian Projects
MT
Asra Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ASR

01/06/2023 | 03:39am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ASRA MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 06, 2023

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Convertible Note expiring 3 January 2024

2,500,000

04/01/2023

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ASRA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

002261565

1.3

ASX issuer code

ASR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/1/2023

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Refer Appendix 3B lodged on 15 December 2022

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Convertible Note expiring 3 January 2024

+Security type

ISIN code

+Convertible debt securities

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/1/2023

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://stocknessmonster.com/announcements/asr.asx-6A1128554/

+Convertible debt securities Details

Type of +security

Convertible note or bond

+Security currency

Face value

Interest rate type

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.00000000

Fixed rate

Frequency of coupon/interest payments per year

First interest payment date

Quarterly

Interest rate per annum

12.00 %

3/4/2023

Is the interest rate per annum estimated at this time? No

s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the +security

s128F exempt

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Is the +security perpetual (i.e. no maturity)?

No

Select other feature(s) applicable to the +security

Convertible

Redeemable

Is there a first trigger date on which a right of conversion, redemption, call or put can be exercised (whichever is first)?

No

Maturity date

3/1/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued if the securities are converted, transformed or exchanged

Other

Description

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares - ASR

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Convertible at 3.5 cents per Note at the election of the Noteholder.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued as part of a capital raising as announced on 15 December 2022. Appendix 3B was lodged on 15 December 2022.

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,500,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency was the cash consideration being paid?

What was the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.00000000

Purpose of the issue

To raise additional working capital

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asra Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 08:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
