Asra Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ASR

Is the interest rate per annum estimated at this time? No
s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the +security
s128F exempt
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Is the +security perpetual (i.e. no maturity)?
No
Select other feature(s) applicable to the +security
Convertible
Redeemable
Is there a first trigger date on which a right of conversion, redemption, call or put can be exercised (whichever is first)?
No
Maturity date
3/1/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued if the securities are converted, transformed or exchanged
Other
Description
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares - ASR
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Convertible at 3.5 cents per Note at the election of the Noteholder.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issued as part of a capital raising as announced on 15 December 2022. Appendix 3B was lodged on 15 December 2022.
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,500,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency was the cash consideration being paid?
What was the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.00000000
Purpose of the issue
To raise additional working capital
