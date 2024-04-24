STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Strong execution in a challenging market
First quarter
- Net sales increased by 9% to SEK 35,200 M (32,391), with organic growth of –2% (8) and acquired net growth of 11% (5). Exchange- rates affected sales by 0% (9).
- Organic sales growth was stable in Entrance Systems, but declined in Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEIA and in Global Technologies.
- Three acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 2,000 M were completed in the quarter. The divestment of PACA in France was finalized.
- Operating income1 (EBIT) increased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5,427 M (5,186), with an operating margin of 15.4% (16.0).
- The operating margin1 (EBIT) excluding the acquisition of HHI and divestment of the Emtek/U.S. Smart Residential business was 16.3%.
- Net income1 amounted to SEK 3,462 M (3,692).
- Earnings per share1 amounted to SEK 3.12 (3.32).
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 3,096 M (4,069).
Sales and income
Full year
First quarter
2022
2023
Δ
2023
2024
Δ
Sales, SEK M
120,793
140,716
16 %
32,391
35,200
9 %
Of which:
Organic growth
13,007
3,393
3 %
2,218
–762
–2%
Acquisitions and divestments
2,126
10,651
8 %
1,344
3,607
11 %
Exchange-rate effects
10,653
5,879
5 %
2,237
–35
0 %
Operating income (EBIT)1, SEK M
18,532
22,185
20 %
5,186
5,427
5 %
Operating margin (EBITA)1, %
15.9 %
16.5 %
16.6 %
16.3 %
Operating margin (EBIT)1, %
15.3 %
15.8 %
16.0 %
15.4 %
Income before tax1, SEK M
17,521
19,654
12 %
4,843
4,616
–5%
Net income1, SEK M
13,296
15,049
13 %
3,692
3,462
–6%
Operating cash flow, SEK M
15,808
25,232
60 %
4,069
3,096
–24%
Earnings per share1, SEK
11.97
13.54
13 %
3.32
3.12
–6%
1 Excluding items affecting comparability. Please see the section "Items affecting comparability" in the report for further details about the financial effects in 2024. For information about items affecting comparability in 2023, please see the Year-end report 2023, available at assaabloy.com.
Comments by the President and CEO
Strong execution in a challenging market
The year took off with strong sales growth of 9%, driven by very strong net acquired growth of 11%, which was partly offset by an organic sales decline of –2%. The organic sales were affected by three fewer working days in March, the most important month of the quarter and a continued weak residential market. Entrance Systems' organic sales were stable with very strong growth in Perimeter and strong growth in the Pedestrian segment. Organic sales in Americas and EMEIA declined by –1% and –3% respectively. Asia Pacific's organic sales declined by –3% due to a weak Chinese market and negative intra-group sales growth. Global Technologies' organic sales declined by –9% against a high corresponding figure last year due to the significant reduction of the backlog a year ago.
The operating profit excluding items affecting comparability increased by 5% to SEK 5,427 M, and the operating margin was record-high for the quarter at 16.3%, excluding the HHI transaction. Strong operational execution through implementation of more cost actions, continued strong price realization and lower direct material costs contributed to the strong performance. The operating cash flow was seasonally lower at SEK 3,096 M with a cash conversion of 67%.
Security is a strong underlying driver for long-term growth
The demand for safe and secure access solutions is constantly increasing as a result of rising security threats, public safety concerns, regulatory requirements and a changing work environment. This also accelerates the demand for electromechanical products and solutions. They offer a high level of security thanks to advanced authentication methods, our unique encryption technologies, the enablement of remote monitoring & control as well as by providing audit trails and access logs. Electromechanical solutions also offer opportunities for efficiency gains and a higher level of convenience and flexibility for our customers. With prevailing penetration rates still low, the shift to more electromechanical solutions continues to be a long-term driver of profitable growth. During the quarter, our electromechanical organic sales growth was 6% in the regional divisions.
We acquired three companies in the first quarter, representing annualized sales of SEK 2 billion. The integration of HHI continues to proceed according to plan and we are gradually realizing more synergies. Given a robust target pipeline and a solid financial position with a strong balance sheet and cash flow, we are well positioned to continue our successful journey of acquiring companies.
We are committed to delivering value to our customers and shareholders and are confident that we will be able to adapt to and perform in any market condition.
Thank you for your continued support and trust in ASSA ABLOY.
Stockholm, April 24, 2024
Nico Delvaux
President and CEO
Further information can be obtained from:
Nico Delvaux,
President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder,
Executive Vice President and CFO, tel.no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell,
Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68,
e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com
ASSA ABLOY is holding a telephone and web conference at 09.30 on April 24, 2024 which can be followed online at assaabloy.com/investors.
It is possible to submit questions by telephone on: 08–505 100 31, +44 207 107 0613 or +1 631 570 5613
This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CEST on April 24, 2024.
