Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Assa Abloy AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/11 11:30:00 am
283.1 SEK   +1.40%
02:16pASSA ABLOY : acquires Capitol Door Service in the US
PU
03:34aSweden's Assa Abloy Buys US-Based Door Distributor
MT
03:21aAssa Abloy Buys U.S. Distributor Capital Door Service
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASSA ABLOY : acquires Capitol Door Service in the US

08/11/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASSA ABLOY acquires Capitol Door Service in the US Wed, Aug 11, 2021 08:00 CET

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Capitol Door Service, a leading pedestrian door distributor and service company in California, Nevada and Arizona.

'I am very pleased to welcome Capitol Door Service into the ASSA ABLOY Group. I welcome this complementary addition, specializing in entrance automation, to our business,' says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

'Capitol Door Service with its strong market position will further strengthen our geographic coverage in Western U.S. I welcome the team to ASSA ABLOY and I am convinced that we will continue together our successful journey,' says Markus Kast, Head of Entrance Systems business segment Pedestrian.

Capitol Door Service was founded in 1999 and has some 50 employees. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Sales in 2020 amounted to about MUSD 17 (approx. MSEK 150) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Assa Abloy AB published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 18:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSA ABLOY AB
02:16pASSA ABLOY : acquires Capitol Door Service in the US
PU
03:34aSweden's Assa Abloy Buys US-Based Door Distributor
MT
03:21aAssa Abloy Buys U.S. Distributor Capital Door Service
DJ
02:01aASSA ABLOY : acquires Capital Door Service in the US
AQ
08/11ASSA ABLOY AB (OM : ASSA B) acquired Capital Door Service.
CI
07/22ZAPLOX : introduces mobile key compatibility for new cloud based Vostio Access M..
AQ
07/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Zoom, Facebook, Toyota, Canon, Partners Group...
07/19EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Slump as Travel -2-
DJ
07/19ASSA ABLOY : Lockmaker Assa Abloy's profits soar, but travel-related sales lag
RE
07/19ASSA ABLOY : Quarterly Report Q2 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSA ABLOY AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 95 028 M 10 935 M 10 935 M
Net income 2021 10 901 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net Debt 2021 19 567 M 2 252 M 2 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 310 B 35 592 M 35 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 727
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
Assa Abloy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 279,20 SEK
Average target price 281,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Birgitta Klasén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB37.88%35 592
SAINT-GOBAIN71.36%39 734
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED41.57%15 869
MASCO CORPORATION7.74%14 827
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.16.05%13 716
TREX COMPANY, INC.24.83%11 960