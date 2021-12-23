Log in
    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
News 
Summary

Assa Abloy Acquires Polish Fire Curtain Producer

12/23/2021 | 12:47pm EST
By Joe Hoppe

Assa Abloy AB said Thursday that it has agreed to buy Polish fire-rated curtain and gate producer Malkowski-Martech SA for 3 million Polish zloty ($733,398).

The Swedish lock maker said it purchased an 85.7% stake in company from the Malkowski family. The company's sales amounted to around PLN50 million in 2020, with good earnings margins. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.

"The addition of market leading fire rated curtains and gates from Malkowski-Martech strengthens our commercial fire rated door product portfolio. The combined offering allows us to even better address the customer needs for flexibility in building design and ease of installation," Executive Vice President Neil Vann said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1247ET

Financials
Sales 2021 94 694 M 10 407 M 10 407 M
Net income 2021 10 567 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net Debt 2021 37 782 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 302 B 33 202 M 33 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 50 946
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Eva Irene Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB34.07%33 202
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN59.89%35 844
MASCO CORPORATION22.79%16 464
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.98.63%15 523
TREX COMPANY, INC.56.95%15 126
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.17.21%13 637