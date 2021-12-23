Assa Abloy Acquires Polish Fire Curtain Producer

By Joe Hoppe

Assa Abloy AB said Thursday that it has agreed to buy Polish fire-rated curtain and gate producer Malkowski-Martech SA for 3 million Polish zloty ($733,398).

The Swedish lock maker said it purchased an 85.7% stake in company from the Malkowski family. The company's sales amounted to around PLN50 million in 2020, with good earnings margins. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.

"The addition of market leading fire rated curtains and gates from Malkowski-Martech strengthens our commercial fire rated door product portfolio. The combined offering allows us to even better address the customer needs for flexibility in building design and ease of installation," Executive Vice President Neil Vann said.

