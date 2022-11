By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Assa Abloy AB on Wednesday maintained its financial targets of an earnings before interest and tax margin of 16%-17% and annual sales growth of 10% over a business cycle.

In a statement ahead of its capital markets day the Swedish lock maker also said it has received validation by the Science Based Targets initiative for the company's emission reduction targets.

