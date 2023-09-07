By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Assa Abloy said Thursday that it has acquired Lawrence Hardware and Gallery Specialty, Canadian brands that provide commercial hinges, locksets, exit devices and door hardware accessories.

The Swedish lock maker said the companies are located in Toronto, and together have around 50 employees.

The acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the start, it said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-23 0327ET