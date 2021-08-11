Assa Abloy Buys U.S. Distributor Capital Door Service

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy AB said Wednesday it has acquired Capital Door Service, a pedestrian-door distributor and service company that operates in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Capital Door Service was founded in 1999 and is based in Sacramento, Calif. It has around 50 employees.

The company's sales in 2020 amounted to about $17 million with a good earnings before interest and tax margin, and the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the start, Assa Abloy said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

