Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Assa Abloy AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assa Abloy Buys U.S. Distributor Capital Door Service

08/11/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy AB said Wednesday it has acquired Capital Door Service, a pedestrian-door distributor and service company that operates in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Capital Door Service was founded in 1999 and is based in Sacramento, Calif. It has around 50 employees.

The company's sales in 2020 amounted to about $17 million with a good earnings before interest and tax margin, and the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the start, Assa Abloy said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 0320ET

All news about ASSA ABLOY AB
03:21aAssa Abloy Buys U.S. Distributor Capital Door Service
DJ
02:01aASSA ABLOY : acquires Capital Door Service in the US
AQ
07/22ZAPLOX : introduces mobile key compatibility for new cloud based Vostio Access M..
AQ
07/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Zoom, Facebook, Toyota, Canon, Partners Group...
07/19EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Slump as Travel -2-
DJ
07/19ASSA ABLOY : Lockmaker Assa Abloy's profits soar, but travel-related sales lag
RE
07/19ASSA ABLOY : Quarterly Report Q2 2021
AQ
07/19Assa Abloy AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
07/19ASSA ABLOY AB Announces Management Changes
CI
07/19Assa Abloy 2Q Net Profit Beat as Demand Rebounded, Price Rises Offset Higher ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSA ABLOY AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 95 028 M 10 894 M 10 894 M
Net income 2021 10 901 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net Debt 2021 19 567 M 2 243 M 2 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 310 B 35 592 M 35 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 727
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
Assa Abloy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 279,20 SEK
Average target price 281,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Birgitta Klasén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB37.88%35 592
SAINT-GOBAIN71.36%39 734
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED41.11%15 869
MASCO CORPORATION7.74%14 827
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.16.05%13 716
TREX COMPANY, INC.24.83%11 960