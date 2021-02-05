Log in
ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
02/04 11:29:31 am
215.4 SEK   +1.99%
02/04ASSA ABLOY : Raises Dividend Despite Net Profit Miss
DJ
02/04Assa Abloy FY20 Profit Tanks 18% as Sales Slide
MT
02/04ASSA ABLOY : Quarterly Report Q4 2020
AQ
Assa Abloy : Raises Dividend Despite Net Profit Miss

02/05/2021 | 02:44am EST
By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Assa Abloy AB on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit, but proposed paying a higher dividend for 2020.

The lock maker said net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 fell to 1.47 billion Swedish kronor ($174.2 million), from SEK2.52 billion for the year-earlier period. Sales for the quarter fell 6.6% to SEK23.3 billion.

A FactSet consensus had forecast quarterly profit of SEK1.6 billion on sales of SEK23.66 billion.

Operating margin fell to 14.9% from 16.2%, the company said.

Assa Abloy proposed a dividend of SEK3.90, up from SEK3.85.

The new restrictions and lockdowns related to the pandemic put additional pressure on some of the company's customer segments, and continued to affect its global technologies unit in particular, it said.

"The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a much weaker and volatile demand in 2020," Chief Executive Nico Delvaux said. "As the vaccine program is rolled out, we expect restrictions to be gradually phased out, trust and mobility to return and demand in general to improve," he said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0244ET

Financials
Sales 2020 88 045 M 10 402 M 10 402 M
Net income 2020 9 062 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net Debt 2020 28 370 M 3 352 M 3 352 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 239 B 28 289 M 28 268 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 47 573
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
Assa Abloy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 227,50 SEK
Last Close Price 215,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Mats Persson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB6.37%28 289
SAINT-GOBAIN15.09%27 284
MASCO CORPORATION1.00%14 453
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY29.04%13 652
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.1.83%12 127
TREX COMPANY, INC.14.33%11 083
