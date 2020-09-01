Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Assa Abloy AB    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assa Abloy : Sells Businesses to Address EU Concerns on Agta Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:21am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Sweden's Assa Abloy AB said Tuesday that it has sold certain businesses to Italy-based FAAC Group for 100 million euros ($119.4 million) as part of its commitment to address EU competition concerns regarding its acquisition of Agta Record AG.

The lock maker, which now owns 93% of Agta Record and last week filed a public tender offer for the remaining shares, said it has closed the sale of Agta Record's operations in the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Slovenia, as well as its own automatic-pedestrian door business in France and the U.K. Agta's high-speed door business located mainly in France has also been sold, it said.

These businesses had a turnover of around EUR93 million in 2019, Assa Abloy said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGTA RECORD LTD 0.00% 70.5 Real-time Quote.3.68%
ASSA ABLOY AB 0.70% 201.3 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASSA ABLOY AB
03:21aASSA ABLOY : Sells Businesses to Address EU Concerns on Agta Deal
DJ
02:15aASSA ABLOY : slutför avyttring av verksamhet i samband med förvärvet av agta rec..
PU
02:10aASSA ABLOY : acute;s divestiture of certain businesses in relation to the acquis..
PU
02:01aASSA ABLOY : divestiture of certain businesses in relation to the acquisition of..
AQ
08/24ASSA ABLOY : Files Tender Offer for Remaining Agta Record Shares
DJ
08/24ASSA ABLOY : files simplified public tender offer for the remaining outstanding ..
AQ
08/20ASSA ABLOY : acute;s acquisition of majority stake in agta record completed
PU
08/20ASSA ABLOY : slutför förvärv av majoritetspost i agta record
PU
08/20ASSA ABLOY : acquisition of majority stake in agta record completed
AQ
08/17Industrials Down As Investors Brace For Stimulus Delay -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 88 655 M 10 303 M 10 303 M
Net income 2020 8 842 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net Debt 2020 27 935 M 3 246 M 3 246 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 222 B 25 738 M 25 817 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 48 033
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
Assa Abloy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 207,85 SEK
Last Close Price 200,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Mats Persson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB-8.68%25 738
SAINT-GOBAIN-6.90%22 126
MASCO CORPORATION21.48%15 247
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.28.68%11 616
TREX COMPANY, INC.66.32%8 652
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY28.88%8 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group