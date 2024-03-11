About the report

This report, along with additional information available online, describes our sustainability initiatives and performance in 2023, and addresses issues that ASSA ABLOY has identified as the most important to our stakeholders. As a signatory to the UN Global Compact, ASSA ABLOY will submit this report to the UN Global Compact as its Communication on Progress Report 2023. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (see pages 52-54 for GRI ­content index). The data presented in this report has been collected over the calendar year and includes all ASSA ABLOY operations. For further information regarding the Sustainability Report and its reporting principles, see page 55.

Recognition and memberships

ASSA ABLOY is included in FTSE4Good, the OMX GES Sustainability Sweden PI Index, and in the Kempen SNS SRI Universe.

We have participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) since 2007. For 2023, the Group received a score of B in the CDP Climate Change Program, and a score of C in the CDP Water Program.

In 2017, ASSA ABLOY became an official regional partner in the World Green Building Council's Europe Regional Network. The Network represents a confederation of over 20 Green Building Councils, eight Regional Partners and close to 5,000 company members.

Other important main memberships include:

The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise (Svenskt Näringsliv), The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA), The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), FiRa Consortium, and Security Industry Association (SIA).