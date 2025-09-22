UBS expects a solid quarter. The analyst believes that acquisitions and growing organic growth are the drivers of investment.



UBS confirms its buy rating on the stock, leaving its target price unchanged at SEK 385. This TP represents 17% upside potential for the stock of the world's leading manufacturer of access control systems.



Our estimates for Q3 are broadly in line with the consensus, and we see a strong investment case for Assa through to the year-end, UBS said.